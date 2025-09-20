The post Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:13 Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.” To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000. But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling. Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs. This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum. According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise. Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000? Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there… The post Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:13 Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.” To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000. But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling. Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs. This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum. According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise. Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000? Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there…

Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:45
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:13

Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.”

To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000.

But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling.

Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake

Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs.

This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum.

According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise.

Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000?

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there are fears the coin might dip in the opposite direction.

Technical triggers like the TD Sequential indicator are now showing sell signals, further darkening the outlook for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. If Ethereum falls below $4,500 and doesn’t immediately get support around $4,350, there is a possibility ETH might dip below $4,000.

LayerBrett: Designed to Thrive Even in Bearish Market Conditions

When top crypto dogs like Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer significant drops, the whole crypto industry often always follows suit. But LayerBrett begs to differ. In the middle of this market uncertainty, it has embarked on a serious rally that has made it an investor magnet.

Launched several weeks ago, the LayerBrett presale has raked in over $3.8 million from countless investors worldwide. This is an impressive feat, considering that LayerBrett’s presale isn’t open to venture capitalists with deep pockets. The amount raised has been contributed mostly by retail traders, which makes it a grassroot movement that is heading to the top.

So, what’s the attraction? LayerBrett exudes a meme vibe, but at the same time offers lightning fast transactions at an extremely cheap price. As a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, its allure is inexplicable, and staking rewards of over 600% APY has made it irresistible to anyone who has heard about it.

How High Can LayerBrett Soar?

The potential of this token is massive. Everyone is talking about it online, and in the next few weeks, LayerBrett is going to catch on like fire on Social Media. The FOMO is going to be through the roof, making its presale the hottest crypto event of the moment.

At an affordable $0.0058, anyone can jump on the bandwagon, and rake in as much as 100x profit when it finally gets listed on exchanges. Imagine buying Bitcoin for $1 and ETH for a few cents when they were in their infancy. That’s the kind of opportunity that LayerBrett’s presale is offering today’s investors.  Don’t miss out on it.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

