Bitcoin price dip to $111K flushes out short-term holders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:45
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01245+4.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,350.76+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075-0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.124+1.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018292+3.79%

Bitcoin slipped to $111,038 at press time, up 0.9% in the last 24 hours but still down 2.4% over the past week as short-term speculators appear ti be selling.

Summary

  • Bitcoin price trades around $111K, 10% off its Aug. 14 all-time high.
  • New investors capitulate, while 1–6 month holders stay profitable.
  • RSI nears oversold, hinting at short-term relief.

Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading about 10% below its all-time high of $124,128 set on Aug. 14. Trading activity has cooled, with 24-hour spot volume at $38.7 billion, a 33% drop from the previous day. Derivatives markets show a similar slowdown. 

Future volume fell 40.7% to $81.5 billion, while open interest dipped 0.7% to $81.3 billion, according to Coinglass data. Tighter price swings may result from lower futures activity, which usually indicates less speculative demand. 

Bitcoin on-chain data shows a healthy reset

The recent drop appears to be displacing newer players rather than long-term holders, according to on-chain data. On an Aug. 27 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Crazzyblockk noted that investors holding BTC for less than a month are sitting on average unrealized losses of -3.5%, prompting many to sell.

This is confirmed by a marked reduction in supply held by these short-lived addresses. Meanwhile, holders in the 1–6 month range remain in profit (+4.5%), showing little sign of stress. This indicates the sell-off is concentrated among recent entrants rather than across the broader short-term holder base.

According to Crazzyblockk, this kind of capitulation is “constructive,” as it redistributes coins from weaker hands to more resilient holders, strengthening Bitcoin’s foundation for the move.

Market pressure builds as Bitcoin buy/sell ratio weakens

Another CryptoQuant analyst, CryptoOnchain, flagged that Bitcoin’s 30-day moving average of the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio has dropped to its lowest point since May 2018. The ratio indicates persistent selling pressure when it drops below 0.98, and the current reading shows that the market is experiencing significant stress.

The concerning aspect is that this ratio is currently below what was observed at the previous peak of Bitcoin in November 2021. Although the price has increased, this divergence indicates that the underlying buy-side momentum is waning, making the market susceptible to additional short-term declines.

Bitcoin technical analysis

Chart indicators give a mixed picture. At 41, the Relative Strength Index is close to oversold territory and may provide some short-term relief. Additionally, the Commodity Channel Index shows a buy signal, indicating that Bitcoin might be stabilizing.

Bitcoin daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

However, momentum and trend indicators remain bearish. The MACD  and momentum both signal downside pressure. Moving averages are similarly tilted bearish. BTC trades below the 10-, 20-, 30-, and 50-day SMAs/EMAs, reinforcing a short-term downtrend.

On the positive side, Bitcoin continues to hold above its long-term support between its 100- and 200-day EMAs, which are approximately at $111,000 and $103,000, respectively.

If buyers step in around the $110,000–$111,000 range, RSI relief could push BTC back toward resistance near $115,000–$117,000. A failure to hold the $110,000 level risks opening a path to the $107,000–$108,000 zone, with stronger support around $103,000 at the 200-day average.

Source: https://crypto.news/bitcoin-price-short-term-holders-sell-rsi-relief-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course