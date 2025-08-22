Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps but whales keep buying

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 13:44
Bitcoin
BTC$113,197.83-0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00671-6.02%

Bitcoin price slipped to $112,828 on Aug. 22, down 1.4% on the day as retail demand cooled while whales quietly accumulated.

Summary
  • Bitcoin trades at $112,828, 9.3% below its Aug. 14 all-time high of $124,128.
  • Retail demand is fading, but whales bought 16,000 BTC in the past week.
  • Technicals show $112K as key support; failure could push prices toward $105K.

Bitcoin (BTC) is now 9.3% below its peak of $124,128 reached on Aug. 14 and down 6% for the month. With daily spot volume falling 23.9% to $31.58 billion, trading activity has slowed significantly, indicating cooling momentum.

Alongside spot weakness, derivatives activity is declining, as per Coinglass market data. While open interest increased by 0.3% to $81.43 billion, futures volume fell 16.7% to $66.17 billion. A decline in volume and an increase in open interest indicate that traders are being cautious and holding onto their positions rather than closing them.

Retail demand fades while Bitcoin whales step in

According to an Aug. 21 post on X by CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, retail demand fell 5.7% over the past week. He described smaller buyers as “tourists” who are quick to leave when prices turn volatile.

Maartunn also noted that Bitcoin has now retested the $112,000 zone, its former record high, twice in a short span. He cautioned that repeated retests often weaken support and can foreshadow deeper losses.

Yet large holders appear to be taking the opposite view. CryptoQuant contributor Caueconomy, in an Aug. 22 analysis, reported that whales purchased over 16,000 BTC in the past seven days. Similar accumulation preceded a brief rebound earlier this month, suggesting that some investors may view the current levels as a buying opportunity.

On-chain signals point to early BTC market reset

Short-term holders who purchased between $113,000 and $120,000 are currently sitting at slight losses, according to data shared by Glassnode on Aug. 21. At the moment, their Spent Output Profit Ratio falls between 0.96 and 1.01.

In the past, local bottoms tend to form when this ratio dips closer to 0.9, indicating deeper capitulation. Current readings imply that the market is in the early stages of a possible reset, even though they do not confirm a bottom.

Bitcoin price technical analysis

Bitcoin is testing the lower edge of its Bollinger Bands, often a sign of oversold conditions but also a warning of heightened volatility. At 42, the Relative Strength Index is neutral but on the decline. Momentum indicators are bearish, with the MACD showing a negative crossover and short-term moving averages (10–50 day) indicating continuous pressure.

Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps but whales keep buying - 1

 Longer-term moving averages (100 and 200 day) continue to be supportive, highlighting Bitcoin’s overall upward trend. Oscillators like the Williams percentage rate and stochastic RSI suggest that there might be a chance for a short recovery.

If whales continue to accumulate and the $112,000 support holds, Bitcoin might try to recover towards $118,000. If this level is not held, it may reach the next crucial support zone, which is in the $105,000–$108,000 range.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share
EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/eu-looks-at-public-blockchains-like-ethereum-and-solana-for-digital-euro-rollout/">EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Key Takeaways EU officials are considering launching the digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Concerns about US stablecoin dominance are driving renewed urgency for the digital euro rollout. EU officials are weighing whether to issue a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana instead of a private system, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the consideration. Until recently, the European Central Bank had been expected to pursue a private, closed system for its central bank digital currency, partly due to privacy concerns. Advocates say a public chain could boost the adoption and circulation of the euro. Running the digital euro on an open blockchain would allow it to be traded anywhere, potentially strengthening its role in cross-border payments. Still, officials remain cautious about transparency risks, since public blockchains record transactions openly. The ECB confirmed it is studying both centralized and decentralized technologies, including blockchain-based approaches, as it accelerates its digital euro development plans. However, the bank has not yet settled on a final design. After the US approved sweeping rules for its $288 billion stablecoin market, the GENIUS Act, European policymakers are reexamining plans for a digital euro amid fears of losing ground in digital payments. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone has warned that the growth of dollar-pegged tokens could undermine Europe’s financial stability and autonomy by shifting euro deposits overseas and further entrenching the dollar in international transactions. A digital euro, unlike private euro stablecoins, would represent the ECB’s direct commitment to digital assets and serve as a reliable public option. Like the EU, Beijing is increasingly wary of the dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins in global markets. China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins, an initiative aimed at enhancing the international use of its currency and competing with the&#8230; </p>
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.02068+5.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22791-2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021571-3.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:01
Share
New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

As Shiba Inu struggles to recapture the parabolic momentum of its 2021 run, posting only modest gains in recent months, investor focus is shifting to a fresh, under-$0.0025 contender showing sharper, faster movement. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now in stage 11 at $0.0020, has climbed 100% from its launch price in stage 1 and has consistently [&#8230;]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-0.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000612-0.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02748-1.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 14:26
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode