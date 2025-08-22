Bitcoin Price Faces $116k Bounce Talk but Analysts Warn of Deeper Risks

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 20:16
Movement
MOVE$0.125-2.19%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-1.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0996+3.96%

TLDR:

  • Bitcoin trades at $112,333 with a 5.60% weekly drop, raising questions about the next move in price action.
  • Analysts warn Bitcoin must dip further before any bounce holds, citing weak retracement and trapped stops.
  • Market watchers highlight $106,666 as the bull market support band, critical for Bitcoin’s next direction.
  • CME gap between $92,700 and $92,000 could be tested if BTC closes below support, opening room to $85K.

Bitcoin traders are watching as the crypto slides through another week without a strong recovery. The asset dipped into new lows but failed to clear enough liquidity to inspire a confident rebound. 

Analysts argue that any bounce without a deeper dip risks fading fast. At the same time, long-term levels point toward heavier moves if support gives way. For investors, the next few days could determine whether BTC tests higher resistance or slides to fresh lows.

Bitcoin Price Struggles Near Key Levels

Per CoinGecko, Bitcoin trades at $112,333 after losing 0.71% over the past day and 5.60% in the last week. 

BTC price on CoinGecko

Market strategist Zen noted that BTC touched liquidity levels near $111,850 but failed to trigger a stop-clearing move. He suggested that without flushing lower, a rebound lacks strength and would likely stall before breaking higher.

Zen highlighted resistance levels between $114,150 and $116,455, while lower supports remain at $111,850, $110,653, and $109,145. His liquidation heatmap pointed to trader clusters around $113,915 and $111,900, areas where volatility could intensify. 

According to him, the market may need one more dip before a rally toward $116,000 becomes sustainable.

The lack of momentum has left traders cautious as BTC enters another trading cycle with weak buying pressure. Despite the decline, many expect an eventual bounce, though the timing remains unclear.

Analysts Highlight Bearish Macro Signals

Egrag Crypto, another analyst, pointed to monthly chart structures that warn of further downside. 

He noted a “shooter candle” pattern from December 2024 that triggered a 31% decline and said the current candle risks repeating that setup. In his view, a close below the bull market support band at $106,666 would almost guarantee a move toward the CME gap.

That unfilled gap sits between $92,700 and $92,000, an area Egrag believes could attract price in the coming weeks. He cautioned that if broken, BTC might even dip to $85,000 before finding new momentum. 

Despite these risks, he reiterated that the broader bull cycle remains intact, though turbulence is likely ahead.

Investors now face a divided outlook: short-term traders looking for a rebound near $116K, and macro analysts preparing for a deeper correction. Both camps agree on one thing: Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely unfold within days, not months.

The post Bitcoin Price Faces $116k Bounce Talk but Analysts Warn of Deeper Risks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04637-1.96%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04644+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.12+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-0.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749+0.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00548+0.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,425.77-0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16649+2.49%
OG
OG$12.926-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation