Bitcoin Price Faces Weak September As Whale Addresses Hit Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 09:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.343-5.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$107,567.5-1.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013251+5.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-3.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-5.93%

Bitcoin whales reach record 19,130 as September weakness looms. Bitcoin price traded near $109,000 at the time of writing in September 2025.

The token faced its historically weakest month, while large holders increased their positions to record levels.

Seasonal Weakness Shaped Bitcoin Price History

Historical data from 2010 to 2025 showed that September was the weakest month for BTC.

According to Bitwise Asset Management, the token posted an average decline of –4.68% each September during that period.

Analysts said this pattern reflected recurring profit-taking and lower liquidity.

Other months showed stronger results. April posted average gains of about 33%, while November delivered increases of nearly 39%.

May averaged a rise above 22%, and October recorded close to 27%. These seasonal returns provided context, but analysts said they did not predict outcomes.

Each cycle reflected unique conditions such as macroeconomic shifts, regulation, or institutional flows.

September’s reputation as a weak month meant traders often watched closely for renewed selling.

Some market participants said the question was whether the current year had already absorbed its seasonal decline or whether more downside risk remained.

Alongside seasonal data, whale behavior gained attention. In 2025, the number of addresses holding at least 100 BTC climbed to a record 19,130.

That figure surpassed the 2017 high of 18,544. Growth over the years was steady. In 2010, only 1,375 addresses held 100 BTC or more.

By 2024, the number had risen to 17,761. The 2025 record reflected consistent accumulation among large holders.

Analysts said these wallets often represented investors with long-term strategies.

Market observers tracked whale buying because large inflows sometimes preceded major price moves.

Heavy accumulation suggested confidence in the token’s future. However, the data did not guarantee short-term price direction.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price traded near $109,000 with daily gains of 0.29%.

Analysts said this stability showed the market balancing between seasonal weakness and sustained whale accumulation.

Looking Ahead to Market Drivers

The market in September 2025 stood at a crossroads. Seasonal trends pointed to weakness, but whale accumulation reached historic levels.

These factors set the stage for possible volatility. Institutional interest, macroeconomic policy, and regulatory updates were likely to shape outcomes.

Traders monitored whether whale buying would offset September’s historical pattern of losses.

The balance between short-term seasonal pressure and long-term accumulation remained central to the outlook.

At press time, the Bitcoin price held steady, leaving analysts focused on whether recent whale activity would play a decisive role in the months ahead.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/31/bitcoin-price-faces-weak-september-as-whale-addresses-hit-record/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04357-2.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15107-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI token is also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, the WLFI associated address transferred 10 WLFIs across the chain to the BSC network through Chainlink CCIP. The transaction is currently still in the "waiting for manual execution" status.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20463-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-5.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:02
Share
A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.
67COIN
67$0.006617-2.28%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09488+3.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,385.49-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 09:39
Share

Trending News

More

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A Bitcoin whale deposited another 1,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH

Sonic Labs' proposal to "promote the entry of S tokens into traditional U.S. capital markets" has been approved by the community vote.