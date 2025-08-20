Bitcoin Price Falls to $113K as Retail Sentiment Hits June Lows

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 21:27
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.216-5.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02507-5.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.70%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin price dropped to $113,646, marking a 1.2% decline in 24 hours.
  • The price has fallen 5 percent in the past week and is now 8.5 percent below its all-time high.
  • The Fear and Greed Index slid from 56 to 44, moving back into the Fear zone.
  • Retail sntiment hit its lowest level since June as traders grew increasingly bearish.
  • Whales holding 10 to 10,000 BTC added over 20,000 coins since mid-August.

Bitcoin faced renewed selling pressure as the Bitcoin price dropped to $113,646, recording a daily decline of 1.2%. The asset has now fallen 5% over the past week and is down 4% over the last 30 days. Bitcoin is currently trading 8.5% below its all-time high of $124,128 reached on August 14.

Bitcoin Price Drops as Fear Rises

Retail traders showed increased fear as the Bitcoin price moved sharply lower, pushing the Fear & Greed Index to 44. This 12-point single-day drop indicates a rapid sentiment shift back into “Fear” territory. Santiment confirmed that this is the weakest sentiment since June 22, when geopolitical risks triggered major selling.

Despite negative sentiment, derivatives trading volume rose 6.23% to $83.7 billion, signaling continued market activity. However, open interest declined 0.77% to $80.36 billion, showing reduced risk appetite. Santiment suggested that falling open interest during high volume often means traders are closing positions, not opening new ones.

“Retail traders are at their most bearish since June,” Santiment said in its August 20 update. Analysts noted that such negative sentiment has previously signaled price rebounds. Still, the current trend shows reduced confidence from smaller investors.

Whales accumulate while derivatives weaken

In contrast to retail caution, large holders added significant positions during the pullback. Wallets with 10 to 10,000 BTC accumulated 20,061 coins since mid-August, totaling 225,320 BTC since March. Santiment stated that whale accumulation has historically aligned closely with future Bitcoin price direction.

Glassnode’s August 19 report highlighted weakening market momentum as the Bitcoin price retreated from $123,000 to the $114,000 range. The relative strength index declined, and the cumulative volume delta turned negative. Sellers dominated order books despite short-lived volume rebounds.

According to Glassnode, open interest had reached extreme highs before a wave of deleveraging. Traders still paid funding to hold long positions despite falling confidence. Options activity rose, with volatility spreads widening and a positive 25-delta skew signaling stronger demand for downside protection.

ETF flows stay strong despite volatility

Institutional demand remained firm as Bitcoin exchange-traded funds attracted $880 million last week. This sustained flow suggests continued interest even as retail sentiment declined. Though on-chain transfer volume increased, user activity and fees dropped, indicating reduced retail engagement.

Glassnode reported that 96% of Bitcoin supply remains in profit. The realized profit/loss ratio reached 2.4, showing high profitability that may impact short-term direction. Future Bitcoin price movement will depend on whether institutional demand and whale support can counter weaker spot signals.

The post Bitcoin Price Falls to $113K as Retail Sentiment Hits June Lows appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever