Bitcoin Price Gains Can Hit 44% Between Now and Christmas

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 12:13

Key points:

  • Bitcoin can reverse its latest slump to hit new all-time highs in the next four months, based on historical performance.

  • Research says that the outlook for Bitcoin between now and Christmas is “positive yet less volatile.”

  • The current dip may be “frontrunning” traditional September BTC price downside.

Bitcoin (BTC) may be looking at average gains of 44% by Christmas as analysts play down the impact of a deeper BTC price correction.

Research from network economist Timothy Peterson, released on X this week, predicted “positive” performance for BTC/USD in Q4.

Bitcoin analysis plays with $160,000 target

Bitcoin traditionally sees its weakest gains in September, a month that BTC/USD has never finished more than 8% higher.

BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Despite that, Peterson, who regularly compares performance over multiple bull markets, remained optimistic.

“Exactly Four Months Until Christmas. How does Bitcoin fare during this time? Up 70% of the time. Average gain +44%,” he summarized.

That average upside would put Bitcoin at $160,000 by the last week of 2025, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed.

Peterson acknowledged that such expectations are more a guideline than a rule, with various nonconformant years over Bitcoin’s lifetime.

“However, I think some years do not have market/economic conditions comparable to 2025. I would exclude 2018, 2022, 2020, and 2017 as uncharacteristic years,” he concluded.

Bitcoin Q4 performance comparison. Source: Timothy Peterson/X

Bitcoin “frontrunning” standard September blues

Others are unfazed by the current BTC price weakness, which has seen the lowest levels since early July return this week.

Related: Bitcoin Q2 dip similarities ‘uncanny’ as Coinbase Premium flips green

Trader Donny told X followers that BTC/USD is “frontrunning” a traditional September downside.

“The scale is different — but the outcome is the same. Much higher,” he forecast while comparing price action to the 2017 bull market. 

BTC/USDT bull market comparison. Source: Donny

Donny added that he saw BTC/USD copying gold after a period of lag, a classic relationship that has continued to play out in recent years.

BTC/USD vs. XAU/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-can-still-hit-160k-by-christmas-average-q4-comeback?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon