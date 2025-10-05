Bitcoin Price Hits $125K! How High Can It Go Before the Next Correction?

Bitcoin has officially done it; it hit a new all-time high of $125,000 today. At writing, BTC price is holding just above $125,005, up around 2% on the day, and extending what’s been a historic rally for the crypto market. The king of crypto has doubled in price since the start of the year, fueled
