Bitcoin Price Holds at $111k, Are the Bears Eyeing at $93k?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/29 14:19
Bitcoin
BTC$110,183.06-2.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06971-2.96%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00002107-32.57%
Bitcoin price

The post Bitcoin Price Holds at $111k, Are the Bears Eyeing at $93k? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin’s price has slipped to around $111,000, down 1.39% over the past 24 hours. This is with the market cap at $2.21 trillion and trading volume off 8.28%. BTC is testing critical support levels after failing to hold its 7-day and 30-day SMAs. Thereby, raising the risk of accelerated selling pressure. 

While the current 11.4% drawdown from the ATH is shallow by Bitcoin’s historical standards, on-chain signals and macro headwinds hint at fragility beneath the surface.

On-Chain Insights

As per Glassnode, Bitcoin is trading just below the short-term holder cost basis near $108.9k. Historically, dips below this level have preceded multi-month bearish phases. If BTC price fails to hold $107k–$108.9k, statistical risk bands suggest a mid-term bottom could form between $93k and $95k.

BTC risk indicator glassnode

The pullback remains moderate, as the past mid-cycle corrections exceeded 25%. This occurred during deep capitulation events, which slashed prices by over 75%. The relatively mild drop indicates no widespread panic selling yet, but the lack of strong spot demand and the fragile posture of perpetuals around a 0.01% funding rate suggest caution. Traders attempting to “buy the dip” are doing so with low conviction, leaving the market vulnerable to sudden sentimental shifts.

BTC Futures glassnode

Adding to the pressure, several large BTC transfers hit exchanges this week. These include a 330 BTC, worth about $39M move from a 12.3-year dormant wallet and repeated 4,000–6,000 BTC deposits to Coinbase. While such inflows don’t guarantee immediate liquidation, they raise available supply on trading venues. The Exchange Whale Ratio spiking to 0.50 historically aligns with near-term price weakness.

BTC Price Analysis

Technically speaking, Bitcoin’s price breakdown below the 7-day SMA at $113,057 and the 30-day SMA at $115,600 has triggered bearish momentum. The MACD histogram at –568.92 and RSI at 44.6 further confirm downside bias. Bitcoin price is now hovering around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $112,120. A breach here increases the likelihood of a slide toward $108,762, with $107k as a critical line of defense.

BTC price analysis 29-8-25

A recovery toward $113.6k is possible but likely to meet resistance from stressed short-term holders seeking exit liquidity. If bulls fail to regain control quickly, a cascade toward $93k–$95k becomes a possible risk.

FAQs

Why is Bitcoin’s support at $107k–$108.9k crucial?

It aligns with the short-term holder cost basis. Sustained trading below this level often signals deeper corrections.

Could BTC’s price correction deepen to $93k–$95k?

Yes, if $107k fails, risk models and historical cycle behavior point to a potential mid-term bottom in that range.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10591-0.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04034-2.98%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07684+12.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Share
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002071-4.51%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002849-1.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.012246-0.34%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Share
Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

The recent upward movement in the Solana (SOL) price has led followers to evaluate the possibility of $300. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?
Solana
SOL$208.47-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:32
Share

Trending News

More

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)