Bitcoin is performing well and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates remain high. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $115,866, and its price had surged almost 5% in the last week. The coin has not fallen below its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, and its technicals are strong, though the market is experiencing uncertainty.

Bitcoin Price Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds — MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges as Best Crypto Presale

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 02:00
Bitcoin is performing well and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates remain high. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $115,866, and its price had surged almost 5% in the last week. The coin has not fallen below its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, and its technicals are strong, though the market is experiencing uncertainty.

Nonetheless, as Bitcoin consolidates, investors are broadening their scope. Renewed interest is heading towards presale projects, and MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges as the best crypto presale in a saturated market. Its combination of meme coin virality, utility, and defined tokenomics is establishing a benchmark in the industry.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

According to Bitcoin Vector analysts, BTC traded within a tightening formation with support at $108,500 and resistance at $116,200. Once the loss is overcome, the second obstacle is a sharp breakout to $116 200 or more. However, until then, consolidation is still a probable scenario.

In addition, miner activity is another complication. According to CryptoQuant, a record inflow of $1.87 billion worth of BTC was moved to exchanges by miners in mid-August. The current rates are still at the high of $1.54 billion, and this indicates a possible supply-side strain. Analysts pointed out that this may be due to profit-taking as the prices increased.

Nevertheless, the Bitcoin network is demonstrating impressive resilience. The maximum hash rate was 1.12 billion TH/s, and the mining difficulty was 136.04T. It is estimated that this could rise by another 6.38% and result in the change to difficulty of 144.72T. These numbers reveal the unparalleled network power, solidifying Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

Macro Factors Driving Bitcoin

Standard Chartered projects the Fed to make a rate cut of 50 basis points during this month. The lightened August job data showed that the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%, supporting the argument in favor of monetary policy relaxation. The bank also claimed that the labor market deteriorated into “soft rather than solid within 6 weeks”.

However, not all institutions propose that. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank suggest a 25-basis-point reduction is more achievable. They propose that consecutive cuts can be made in case the economy gets weak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also cautioned that inflation is a worry, further complicating the issue.

In any case, markets are already factoring in rate reductions, which historically is good news for Bitcoin and risk assets.

Conclusion

Bitcoin continues to consolidate near $116,000 as traders weigh macroeconomic signals and miner flows. A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve could trigger new momentum, but market caution remains until the breakout confirms.

Simultaneously, presale opportunities are shining brighter. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly established itself as the best crypto presale by combining meme appeal with genuine DeFi utility and DAO-driven governance. In a market where many projects lack substance, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out, offering investors both strong fundamentals and community-driven growth.

