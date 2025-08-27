Bitcoin Price Outlook: Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000

2025/08/27
In a recent post, Schiff pointed out that Bitcoin has slipped below $109,000 — a drop of roughly 13% from its highs just two weeks ago.

He described the decline as troubling given the surge of institutional demand in recent months. According to Schiff, the price could tumble further, potentially testing levels as low as $75,000.

Doubts Over Institutional Impact

Schiff also questioned why Bitcoin is underperforming despite high-profile corporate purchases. “Dozens of companies are buying aggressively, yet the price is still 12% below its record,” he said, contrasting Bitcoin’s fall with gold’s flat performance and the NASDAQ’s relatively mild 1% dip over the same period.

A Rare Admission

In an unusual twist, Schiff admitted he was wrong about Bitcoin never surpassing $100,000 — a target it already breached. However, he maintained that the rally lacks staying power and suggested any rebound may be short-lived before another correction.

While Schiff has consistently dismissed Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, his latest comments underscore the persistent divide between gold advocates and crypto investors, especially as institutional players continue to accumulate BTC despite heightened volatility.

