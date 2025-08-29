Bitcoin Price Outlook for 2026 — Analysts Target $120K as Institutional Whales Return

Bitcoin’s future outlook is drawing renewed attention, and altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are increasingly part of the conversation. Analysts now forecast Bitcoin reaching six-figure prices by 2026, with whales showing renewed interest, sparking discussions on where traders should position next. Analysts’ Conservative to Mid-Range Bitcoin Predictions Forecasts for Bitcoin in 2026 cover a wide spectrum. […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.