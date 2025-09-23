Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Reveals Key BTC USD Levels To Watch This Week

Key Insights:

In a latest Bitcoin price prediction, an analyst said that BTC USD must clear the $123,000 hurdle for a clear pathway to the next record high.

This analyst urged traders to be conscious of the price balancing happening between $114,700 and $116,600.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, is scheduled for release on September 26.

Analyst Donald Dean has shared a Bitcoin price prediction, saying that the most important Bitcoin price level to keep tabs on is $123,000.

According to him, Bitcoin USD is now retesting its breakout right at the trendline, with price action hovering near the volume shelf.

This area has become a critical battleground for bulls and bears, and its outcome will likely dictate the next move of BTC USD.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Urges Traders to Watch Out for $123,000

Right now, the market is leaning on support. If buyers manage to hold the line, the setup points toward renewed momentum in favor of the bulls.

If BTC USD clears the level, the Bitcoin price prediction hints that it would clear the path toward the first major upside target at $123,000.

Dean emphasized that once this hurdle is crossed, the next key objective will be the $131,000 level, which aligns with the Golden Ratio.

What stands out is the structure of this Bitcoin USD breakout. The BTC USD price chart reveals a clean retest of the descending trendline, followed by a steady attempt to reclaim higher ground.

Such behavior often marks the transition from consolidation to expansion. Moreover, the presence of the volume shelf nearby adds weight to this zone, making it an anchor of support if Bitcoin price is to push higher.

This level is a crucial, decisive juncture for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. A firm defense of the current level would likely ignite a strong rally toward fresh highs.

However, if support falters, the momentum could stall, forcing Bitcoin price into deeper consolidation.

For now, all eyes remain on whether Bitcoin can turn this retest into a springboard for its next major leg upward.

Bitcoin Price Analysis | Source: Donald Dean

Bitcoin Price is Balanced Between $114,700 – $116,600, Warns Analyst

Technical analyst JDK Analysis also urged traders to be conscious of the Bitcoin price balancing happening between $114,700 and $116,600.

This range has acted as a holding zone, where neither bulls nor bears have managed to seize full control.

The key insight from order flow is that aggressive selling pressure is visible in the CVD, while open interest is declining (not from new short positions, but rather from long positions unwinding).

Bitcoin USD Price Chart | Source: JDK Analysis

Despite the selling effort, Bitcoin price has remained relatively stable in this range. That signals passive buyers are stepping in, absorbing supply and slowing down the downside momentum.

However, JDK Analysis cautions that this structure appears more consistent with distribution than accumulation, leaving a bearish bias in play.

From a technical perspective, the chart highlights two critical areas. The upper boundary near $118,000, marked by the golden pocket and point of control, serves as strong resistance.

If BTC USD price pushes into that zone, sellers are likely to defend aggressively.

On the other side, the support band between $113,500 and $112,500 stands out as the main downside target for Bitcoin USD.

BTC USD Chart | Source: JDK Analysis

A break below $114,700 would likely open the door for Bitcoin to test this lower demand zone.

In essence, Bitcoin price is caught in a tug-of-war. The balance between $114,700 and $116,600 reflects hesitation, but the underlying signals point toward a distribution phase.

Should buyers fail to hold their ground, the path of least resistance could quickly shift downward toward $113,500 and potentially $112,500.

Bitcoin USD: Factors That Could Influence Volatility This Week

According to popular trader Daan Crypto Trades, the key short-term levels to watch for Bitcoin price are $112,000 and $118,000.

He noted that the market has been unusually quiet, pointing out that this is now the fourth consecutive weekend with minimal volatility.

He also highlighted the absence of new gaps in CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market, something traders often track closely.

Looking ahead, he suggested that the next move will likely unfold during the coming week, with those price levels serving as his main markers for direction.

In the coming weeks, analysts are anticipating macroeconomic events to bring fresh volatility and possibly break through the ceiling near $116,000.

Market expert Ted Pillows said that Bitcoin price has been consolidating at this level for some time. He pointed to the lack of momentum in BTC USD, noting that the price has held steady without clear direction.

However, attention is shifting to the broader economic backdrop. The latest Fed rate cut has failed to generate massive interest in the market.

Now, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, is scheduled for release on September 26.

At the same time, several Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, are set to speak throughout the week. These events are likely to impact the Bitcoin price in the near future.