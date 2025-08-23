Bitcoin Price Prediction: Post-Powell Volatility Signals Another Massive Q4 Rally Ahead

The Bitcoin price has surged following Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, driving BTC above the $116,000 mark. This breakout has led to optimism of a strong Q4 rally, which is reminiscent of historical post-speech performance. September could be a volatile month, but the structure indicates that upside potential is still in place. There, market participants are monitoring the current levels as a potential launching pad to the next rally.

Bitcoin Price Action Highlights Repeating Trends With Fresh Upside Signs

A crypto analyst on X platform highlights how Bitcoin has followed a recurring pattern after Powell’s Jackson Hole speeches, with volatility in September followed by strong rallies in Q4.

In 2023, BTC rose almost 200% following the speech and in 2024, the rally registered more than 100% gains. This year, the chart shows another volatility period with the possibility of a rally above 77%.

Such repetition reinforces confidence that the Bitcoin price could extend further, as historical reactions to Powell’s remarks have consistently fueled significant gains. This outlook strengthens optimism for Bitcoin price forecast 2025.

BTC/USD 3-Day Chart (Source: X/CryptoRover)

On the one-day chart, Bitcoin rebounded strongly from $112,000 and pushed above $116,000 following Powell’s dovish tone.

The move validated the support at the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is now a solid base. The price is now in an accumulation phase between $112,000 and $118,000 and Fibonacci targets are at $123,000 and $126,500.

Furthermore, the 50-day EMA has offered extra support at the price of around $114,800, which shows strong demand. Therefore, if BTC clears $118,000 resistance decisively, the Bitcoin current price could be set for another breakout that sustains upward trajectory.

Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Reignites Risk Appetite Across Bitcoin And Crypto Markets

BTC/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

Jerome Powell in his speech, at Jackson Hole, pointed out the risks in the labor market and suggested that the Fed might be required to reduce rates in September. He noted that the growth in employment has stagnated, with payrolls far below expectations, which casts doubt on job security.

The comments changed the market sentiment, with the Fed Chair admitting that downside risks to growth now outweigh the inflationary risks. He also acknowledged that tariffs might not increase inflation as much as it was presumed, weakening the hawkish position.

Bitcoin price responded immediately, spiking above $116,000 as investors priced in looser monetary policy, especially after the mention of September rates cut. Historically, dovish pivots at Jackson Hole have been followed by huge crypto rallies. The current cycle seems to be following the same pattern.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price has reaffirmed its strength by holding key support and reacting strongly to Powell’s remarks. Historical data indicate that there has been a steady rally following the Jackson Hole and that is likely to happen again. The consolidation above $112,000 contributes to the technical strength, which supports investor confidence in further gains. Therefore, Bitcoin price prediction remains strongly tilted toward further upside as macro and chart factors align.