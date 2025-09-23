Bitcoin Price Prediction: Uptober Rally May Peak in December

Peterson argued that October’s expected upswing – often dubbed “Uptober” by traders – might arrive later than usual, with momentum building into December. His model points to a potential peak in the first week of December, followed by year-end prices in the $150,000 range, which would represent a new all-time high within the next two months.

Fed Policy Under Fire

Alongside his forecast, Peterson turned his attention to the Federal Reserve. He criticized the central bank’s handling of its “dual mandate,” which requires balancing inflation control with employment stability.

In his view, Fed officials have long treated unemployment as a secondary issue, focusing heavily on inflation while dismissing job losses as temporary. For households, however, Peterson argued the impact is reversed: “Inflation limits your ability to buy what you want, while unemployment means you can’t even buy what you need.”

Market Implications

The commentary comes as Bitcoin continues to hover well above six figures, with investors weighing the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts against the possibility of renewed crypto momentum heading into the final quarter. If Peterson’s scenario plays out, Bitcoin could be on track for one of its strongest year-end finishes in history.

