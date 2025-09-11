Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/11 20:42
Bitcoin
BTC$114,450.05+0.39%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01905-10.09%
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%

The last US CPI data ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting next week just came out, and the numbers are mostly in line with what experts predicted.

The regular Consumer Price Index matched precisely the forecast of 2.9% on a yearly basis. However, the monthly projection of a 0.3% increase was outpaced by the actual rise of 0.4%.

The Core CPI, which excludes more volatile sectors like food and energy, was also spot on with the expectations at 3.1% YoY and 0.3% MoM.

These CPI numbers have particular importance for the overall financial markets as the US Fed is set to have its next FOMC meeting in less than a week. After the most recent Jackson Hole speech, market experts believe Fed Chair Jerome Powell will finally follow Trump’s advice and lower the key interest rates after failing to do so in 2025.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately to the CPI announcement today. The asset had climbed to $114,000, and it jumped to a new multi-week peak of $114,500 before it suddenly dropped by a grand. As of press time, it’s back to $114,000.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

The post Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006045+1.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25674-0.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.009201-4.25%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4585-2.25%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+33.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX