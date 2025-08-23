Bitcoin Price Rips Higher As Fed Signals Dovish Shift

Bitcoin surged 5% (about $5,000) following Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, igniting fresh momentum in a bull market that has been quietly grinding higher since early 2024.

For much of this cycle, bitcoin’s rise has come against a headwind of monetary tightening. The story of this bull run began when BlackRock filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application in June 2023, which marked the institutional green light for Bitcoin adoption. Since then, despite persistent inflation concerns, rate hikes and constant talk of “higher for longer,” Bitcoin has continued to march higher, shaking off the macro drag.

Today could mark a turning point. Powell’s speech hinted at what markets have been waiting for: the Fed preparing to pivot. After nearly two years of restrictive policy aimed at cooling inflation, the Fed Chair acknowledged that conditions have shifted. Inflation has cooled from its peak, economic growth is slowing, and the burden of tighter monetary policy is showing cracks in the system (see recent employment numbers).

For the first time in this cycle, Powell’s tone suggested the Fed is ready to ease its grip.

The market reaction was immediate. Bitcoin ripped higher (~$117,000 as of this writing), as traders recognized what this means: the “monetary headwinds” narrative could be giving way to the tailwinds of easier liquidity. Risk assets thrive when central banks blink, and bitcoin, the hardest money in existence, tends to be the fastest horse when the Fed caves to its own new reality.

This is more than just a short-term rally. It could be the inflection point that turns a steady, resilient bull market into a raging one. The Fed’s posture has been the one remaining damper on bitcoin’s upside. If Powell and the FOMC are now signaling a shift toward accommodation, bitcoin stands to benefit disproportionately.

We’re still early. This bull market was born in the shadow of BlackRock’s ETF filing, and it has matured through relentless skepticism and macro drag. Now, with dovish policy winds starting to blow, the path forward could resemble prior parabolic phases of Bitcoin cycles.

The message from Jackson Hole is clear: The Fed is relenting. Bitcoin is already responding. And if history is any guide, the real fireworks may just be getting started.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.