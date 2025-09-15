Bitcoin Price Slides Below $115,000 As Strategy Buys Additional Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:24
Strategy has announced the acquisition of an additional 525 Bitcoin (BTC) for $60.2 million, even as Bitcoin’s price retreated from its recent high of $116,700. The purchase, disclosed in an SEC filing Monday, brings the company’s total holdings to 638,985 BTC, further cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

The latest acquisition was executed at an average Bitcoin price of $114,562 per BTC, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,913.

Strategy’s consistent accumulation strategy emerges amid growing institutional interest in Bitcoin, with corporate treasury holdings now exceeding 1 million BTC, representing roughly 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply. This trend has accelerated in 2025, with new entrants joining the ranks of Bitcoin treasury companies.

The proliferation of corporate Bitcoin treasuries reflects a fundamental shift in how institutions view Bitcoin. We’re seeing new companies entering this space almost daily, each with significant capital commitments.

Despite Strategy’s continued Bitcoin purchases, the company’s stock (MSTR) has underperformed Bitcoin in 2025, gaining only 14% compared to Bitcoin’s 23% appreciation.

The market’s reaction to Strategy’s latest purchase highlights the evolving dynamics of institutional Bitcoin adoption. While early 2025 saw Bitcoin price surge past $124,000, recent price action suggests a more measured approach from investors, with support holding above the $110,000 level.

Corporate treasury diversification into Bitcoin has become a mainstream phenomenon. What started with Strategy has evolved into a broader movement, with companies across various sectors now viewing Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury asset.

The expansion of corporate Bitcoin holdings has contributed to reduced market volatility, with institutional holders typically maintaining longer-term positions. This trend has been particularly evident in 2025, as the number of Bitcoin treasury companies has more than doubled since January.

The steady stream of corporate buyers has created a new floor for Bitcoin’s price. Each dip is increasingly viewed as an accumulation opportunity by institutional players.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption to continue, particularly as regulatory clarity improves and more traditional financial institutions embrace Bitcoin. The growing number of Bitcoin treasury companies suggests a maturing market infrastructure and increasing institutional comfort with Bitcoin investments.

Strategy’s latest purchase, while modest compared to some of its previous acquisitions, demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to its Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy, even as the market experiences short-term price volatility.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/bitcoin-price-slides-below-115000-as-strategy-buys-additional-bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
