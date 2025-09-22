Bitcoin Price Slips Below $115K as Bears Pressure Key Support Levels

Bitcoin is facing renewed selling pressure after failing to extend gains above the $117,750 mark. The world’s leading cryptocurrency has slipped below $115,500, sparking speculation on whether this is just a temporary pullback or the beginning of deeper losses. According to market charts, BTC formed a high at $117,920 before sliding to $114,237, where it […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.