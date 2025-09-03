Bitcoin Price Surges Above $111,000 As Strategy Buys $449 Million Worth Of BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:17
Strategy has acquired an additional 4,048 Bitcoin worth approximately $449.3 million at an average Bitcoin price of $110,981 per BTC, according to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 2, 2025. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 636,505 BTC, purchased at an aggregate price of $46.95 billion.

The latest purchase was funded through multiple at-the-market (ATM) offering programs, including proceeds from the company’s STRF, STRK, STRD, and MSTR ATMs. During the period from August 26 to September 1, Strategy raised $471.8 million through these offerings, demonstrating continued investor appetite for Bitcoin-linked securities.

The company’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy comes amid a broader trend of corporate treasury adoption. Many major companies have announced significant Bitcoin purchases in the past month alone, including Ming Shing Group’s deal to acquire $483 million of Bitcoin and KindlyMD buying $679 million worth of Bitcoin.

Strategy’s financial innovation has created new Bitcoin-linked instruments attractive to institutional investors. The company currently maintains several ATM programs, including a $2.1 billion STRF ATM offering 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock, a $4.2 billion STRC ATM offering Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, a $21 billion STRK ATM offering 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock, a $4.2 billion STRD ATM offering 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock, and a $21 billion MSTR ATM offering Class A common stock.

Each successful placement underscores the appetite for bitcoin-tied fixed income and cements the company’s reputation as a credible issuer experimenting at the intersection of Bitcoin and traditional markets.

The company recently updated its guidance to allow tactical equity issuance even when its premium to Bitcoin net asset value falls below the previous 2.5x threshold. This change provides Strategy with greater flexibility to continue its Bitcoin accumulation strategy during market weakness.

Strategy may soon face another milestone with potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index. If admitted, the stock could see billions in passive inflows and would join Coinbase and Block in embedding Bitcoin exposure directly into mainstream equity portfolios.

The company maintains a public dashboard on its website providing real-time updates on its Bitcoin holdings, market prices of outstanding securities, and other key performance indicators.

As more corporations adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies, Strategy’s approach serves as a template for striking a balance between aggressive accumulation and innovative financing structures. The trend shows no signs of slowing, with analysts expecting additional corporate Bitcoin announcements in the coming months.

Trading at $111,000, Bitcoin price has maintained stability despite significant corporate buying pressure, suggesting substantial underlying market depth and growing institutional acceptance of the asset class.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/bitcoin-price-surges-above-111000-as-strategy-buys-449-million-worth-of-btc

