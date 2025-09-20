Bitcoin Price Targets Include a Return to Take $110,000 Liquidity

Key points:

Bitcoin fails to close above $117,200, opening the door to support retests.

A giant $4.9 trillion options expiry event adds further friction for Bitcoin bulls on Friday.

Order-book liquidity shows bids massing at $110,000 and above, creating a “magnet” for price.

Bitcoin (BTC) missed a key daily close into Friday as traders expected short-term BTC price losses.

Bitcoin adds headwinds after daily close miss

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD narrowly avoided a daily close above $117,200.

This had been one of the key lines in the sand on short timeframes — a reclaim would allow price to revisit $120,000, analysis said.

“Once we gain this level the way to $120K is open in my opinion,” popular trader Crypto Caesar wrote Thursday in part of an X post on the topic alongside an explanatory chart.

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Crypto Caesar/X

Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows predicted downward BTC price pressure continuing through the week’s options expiry event.

“$BTC failed to reclaim the $117,200 level again. Today, $4.9 trillion in US stock futures and options will expire,” he told X followers.

Trader bids create $113,000 BTC price “magnet”

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Ted PIllows/X

Other arguments in favor of lower levels focused on exchange order-book liquidity.

Updating X followers, trading resource TheKingfisher noted that most liquidity now lies below the price. The area between $110,000 and $113,000 was of particular interest.

Onchain analytics platform Glassnode agreed, noting shifts in order-book composition after Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.

There, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered interest rates for the first time in 2025, leading to new all-time highs for both gold and US stock markets.

“Post FOMC, we can see that $BTC shorts at 117k were taken out, and long liquidations are appearing at 112.7k,” Glassnode summarized.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: Glassnode/X

