Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 22:19
  • Bitcoin touched $124,000 before retracing, sparking Schiff’s peak warning.
  • Gold forecasted at $6,000 while Bitcoin faces peak concerns.
  • Market debate intensifies as critics question crypto’s remaining upside potential.

Bitcoin’s sharp rally has fueled excitement among investors, but concerns are now rising. According to Peter Schiff, one of the most outspoken critics of the asset, the latest surge may have already topped out. His remarks follow Bitcoin climbing past $108,000 and touching highs near $124,500, sparking debate on whether the market has more strength left.


Fourth-quarter gains have been explosive in prior cycles. Bitcoin went up 720 percent in 2013, 350 percent in 2017, and almost 60 percent in 2021. This year’s momentum is strong enough to generate triple-digit growth, but it has not reached the scale of these historic blow-off rallies. Proponents say the cycle may nonetheless extend, citing past Q4 melt-ups as cause.


Schiff is precisely the opposite and argues that history supports this caution rather than continuation. He cautioned that Bitcoin rallies tend to have significant reversals, exposing investors. His thought goes beyond crypto. He saw it as plausible that gold might hit $6,000 in the space of a year and predicted the U.S. dollar index could drop to 70, its lowest level since the mid-2000s.


Also Read: XRP Price Teeters on Symmetrical Triangle Edge With $4.44 Breakout Target


Schiff’s Gold Forecast Raises Questions for Crypto

Schiff emphasized that upcoming turbulence is not limited to Bitcoin. He expects volatility across gold, silver, and stocks once U.S. markets reopen after the holiday. He also noted that Bitcoin and gold tend to trade inversely, meaning a rise in one could be resisted by the other.


Despite this warning, Bitcoin bulls still believe that the asset has not fully realized its potential this cycle. They indicate the trend of final-year upswings that have dominated all of the significant upswings over the last decade. Schiff’s position, however, is indicative of his overall cynicism when it comes to digital assets and his preference for tried-and-true safe havens.


Bitcoin’s recent surge has reignited the debate between crypto enthusiasts and long-term skeptics. Schiff’s warning that the peak may already be behind adds fresh uncertainty to the market. Whether history repeats itself or diverges will decide if Bitcoin still has more room to climb.


Also Read: Ripple Unveils Ripple Payments Demo Linking XRP to Global Liquidity on Demand


The post Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us appeared first on 36Crypto.

