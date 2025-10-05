Bitcoin rally to $125K fueled by US gov’t shutdown, macro factors: Analysts

Onchain dynamics point to a renewed accumulation phase that may see Bitcoin’s price surpass $150,000 before the end of 2025, market analysts told Cointelegraph.

Bitcoin breached a new all-time high over the weekend, prompting analysts to call for a renewed accumulation phase that could fuel a rally to $150,000 before the end of the year.

Bitcoin (BTC) set a new all-time high above $125,700, and its market capitalization briefly crossed the $2.5 trillion milestone for the first time in crypto history, Cointelegraph reported earlier on Sunday.

The rally was supported by multiple macroeconomic factors, including the recent US government shutdown — the first since 2018 — which some analysts say has renewed interest in Bitcoin’s store-of-value role.

