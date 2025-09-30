Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Massachusetts: Hearing Scheduled for Discussion

TLDR

Massachusetts is set to hold a hearing to consider a Bitcoin reserve bill introduced by Senator Peter Durant.

The bill would allow the state to deposit seized Bitcoin and other digital assets into a reserve.

The proposal also permits the use of up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund for crypto investments.

The bill is part of a broader push by Republican lawmakers to adopt cryptocurrency reserves in several states.

Massachusetts faces political challenges due to its Democrat-controlled legislature, which may impact the bill’s chances of passing.

Massachusetts is set to hold a hearing on a bill regarding a Bitcoin strategic reserve. The legislation was first introduced in February by Republican state Senator Peter Durant. The bill aims to allow the state to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Bitcoin Reserve Bill Gains Traction in Massachusetts

The proposed law would allow Massachusetts to deposit any Bitcoin or other digital assets seized by the state into a reserve. It would also permit the state treasury to use up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund to invest in cryptocurrencies. According to Senator Durant, the move would help Massachusetts stay ahead in the growing cryptocurrency sector.

The Bitcoin reserve bill aligns with a broader push by Republican lawmakers across the country. Several states, including Massachusetts, have shown interest in adopting cryptocurrency reserves. However, the success of this bill in Massachusetts is uncertain due to the political landscape.

Massachusetts has a supermajority of Democrats in both its House of Representatives and Senate. The state also has a Democrat-controlled governorship, which may present challenges for the bill’s passage. The committee will consider the proposal despite these political hurdles.

The state’s current political climate may make it difficult for Republican-backed bills, such as this Bitcoin reserve proposal, to gain traction. Nevertheless, the bill’s supporters argue that it is essential for keeping the state competitive in the digital asset space.

States Adopt Bitcoin Reserves as Hedge Against Inflation

Massachusetts joins other states in considering cryptocurrency as part of their strategic reserves. As of September, a few U.S. states, like New Hampshire and Texas, have already passed similar laws. These states are positioning Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a store of value.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a government Bitcoin reserve. Several Republican lawmakers are pushing for a similar strategy at the federal level through the BITCOIN Act. Meanwhile, other states, such as Michigan and Ohio, continue to explore the possibility of establishing their own Bitcoin reserves.

