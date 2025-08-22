Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:28
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224997-1.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,508.12-0.96%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.69+0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021262+0.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%

As Bitcoin’s price recovery shows significant signs of weakening, on-chain analysis indicates that retail investors are increasingly exiting the market.

“Tourists” of the Market Head for the Exits

According to an analysis by “Marrtunn,” an analyst at the on-chain data platform CryptoQuant, on-chain data suggests a notable departure of smaller investors from the Bitcoin market.

In a post on X on Thursday, the analyst pointed to a significant downturn in retail engagement.

BTC: Retail Investor Demand 30D Change. Source: CryptoQuant

The metric in question, CryptoQuant’s “Retail Investor Demand 30D Change,” is an on-chain indicator that measures the percentage change in Bitcoin trading demand from small-scale investors—those with transaction values of $10,000 or less—over the last 30 days. This metric serves as a key barometer for individual traders’ sentiment and participation, often considered a proxy for broader market excitement or fear.

The indicator operates on a simple premise: a positive green reading signifies increased participation from small investors, suggesting a fresh influx of capital and rising interest. Conversely, a negative red reading, as is currently the case, points to dwindling interest and trading activity. 

Broader Market Sentiment Shifts to Neutral

This often correlates with price declines and a general cooling of the market. Analysts use this metric to gauge the strength of retail sentiment, with a sustained negative trend often viewed as a bearish signal, potentially indicating further price drops or a prolonged period of market apathy.

According to Julio Moreno, Head of Research at CryptoQuant, this trend is not isolated to the smallest investors. Moreno explained that a broader cooling of sentiment is observable across the market.

The post Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-retail-investors-leaving-the-market-cryptoquant-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04637-1.96%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04644+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.12+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-0.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749+0.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00548+0.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,425.77-0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16649+2.49%
OG
OG$12.926-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation