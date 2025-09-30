Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends

Crypto News

As Bitcoin falls below $110K and the FTSE 100 wavers, retail investors look for growth. Magax presale projects 32% gains before 2025 ends, driven by Meme-to-Earn momentum.

Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips

The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor uncertainty across global markets. Rising interest rate expectations and energy sector weakness pressured equities. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin also began to pull back, falling below the $110,000 mark after weeks of strong momentum.

For many, this simultaneous dip in traditional indices and digital assets shows how deeply crypto is now tied to broader risk sentiment. Investors are no longer treating Bitcoin as an isolated hedge. Instead, it is moving with the tides of global capital.

Bitcoin Falls Under $110K: Profit-Taking or Start of a Slowdown?

Bitcoin’s slip below $110K has sparked debate. Some analysts see it as healthy profit-taking after an extraordinary rally earlier in the year. Others warn it could be the start of a longer consolidation phase.

What is clear is that institutional flows — from ETFs to corporate treasuries — remain cautious. When equities struggle, liquidity often dries up across all risk assets. That pattern is playing out again, and Bitcoin is showing that even the most established crypto isn’t immune.

Retail Investors Turn to Smaller Caps for Growth

The story is different for retail traders. While institutions scale back, smaller investors are not just looking to preserve wealth. They are searching for the next growth engine. With Bitcoin already priced above six figures, a 2× or 3× gain feels modest compared to the potential of younger projects.

This search for outsized returns is pushing attention toward presales and mid-cap tokens — areas where the possibility of 30% to 200× growth still feels achievable in a short timeframe.

Magax Presale Forecasts 32% Gains Before Year-End

One project gaining traction in this shifting landscape is MAGAX, currently in its Stage 2 presale. Analysts tracking early-stage tokens have suggested Magax could climb 32% before 2025 ends, driven by steady demand and growing visibility.

Unlike many meme tokens that rely on sudden viral moments, Magax is built around a Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI. This system rewards users for generating and sharing memes, turning everyday participation into a direct growth driver. It is a way to keep momentum alive even when broader markets pause.

Why Magax Is Gaining Buzz in a Flat Market

Several factors explain why Magax continues to attract retail interest despite Bitcoin’s retracement:

Community-driven adoption keeps inflows resilient, regardless of institutional mood.

keeps inflows resilient, regardless of institutional mood. Presale pricing allows small investors to enter at a fraction of expected listing values.

allows small investors to enter at a fraction of expected listing values. Forecast ROI gives traders a tangible target, with the near-term 32% projection offering confidence.

Together, these elements set Magax apart from projects that depend solely on speculative pumps. It offers structure with hype, and mechanics with culture — a combination many meme coins have failed to deliver.

FTSE 100 and Bitcoin Show Stability, Magax Offers Growth

The FTSE 100 and Bitcoin are proving their role as anchors. Both continue to attract serious money, but they are unlikely to deliver dramatic multiples in the short term. Stability is their strength, not breakneck speed.

Magax plays a different role. It is designed for momentum, community energy, and sharp growth potential. For retail investors, that makes it not just a speculative bet but a complement to a portfolio already exposed to slower, safer assets.

Investors are Showing Inclination Towards MAGAX in 2025

The connection between the FTSE 100, Bitcoin, and new presales like Magax highlights a broader truth: investors are spreading strategies. Institutions are drawn to stability, while retail investors still want asymmetric upside.

With Bitcoin retracing below $110K, the spotlight has shifted. And with forecasts of 32% gains before 2025 ends, Magax is showing that the search for momentum is alive and well. For traders ready to balance caution with boldness, Magax’s presale could be the opportunity that defines this market cycle.

