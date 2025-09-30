ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 22:00 As Bitcoin falls below $110K and the FTSE 100 wavers, retail investors look for growth. Magax presale projects 32% gains before 2025 ends, driven by Meme-to-Earn momentum. Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor uncertainty across global markets. Rising interest rate expectations and energy sector weakness pressured equities. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin also began to pull back, falling below the $110,000 mark after weeks of strong momentum. For many, this simultaneous dip in traditional indices and digital assets shows how deeply crypto is now tied to broader risk sentiment. Investors are no longer treating Bitcoin as an isolated hedge. Instead, it is moving with the tides of global capital. Bitcoin Falls Under $110K: Profit-Taking or Start of a Slowdown? Bitcoin’s slip below $110K has sparked debate. Some analysts see it as healthy profit-taking after an extraordinary rally earlier in the year. Others warn it could be the start of a longer consolidation phase. What is clear is that institutional flows — from ETFs to corporate treasuries — remain cautious. When equities struggle, liquidity often dries up across all risk assets. That pattern is playing out again, and Bitcoin is showing that even the most established crypto isn’t immune. Retail Investors Turn to Smaller Caps for Growth The story is different for retail traders. While institutions scale back, smaller investors are not just looking to preserve wealth. They are searching for the next growth engine. With Bitcoin already priced above six figures, a 2× or 3× gain feels modest compared to the potential of younger projects. This search for outsized returns is pushing attention toward presales and mid-cap tokens — areas where the possibility of 30% to 200× growth still feels… The post Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 22:00 As Bitcoin falls below $110K and the FTSE 100 wavers, retail investors look for growth. Magax presale projects 32% gains before 2025 ends, driven by Meme-to-Earn momentum. Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor uncertainty across global markets. Rising interest rate expectations and energy sector weakness pressured equities. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin also began to pull back, falling below the $110,000 mark after weeks of strong momentum. For many, this simultaneous dip in traditional indices and digital assets shows how deeply crypto is now tied to broader risk sentiment. Investors are no longer treating Bitcoin as an isolated hedge. Instead, it is moving with the tides of global capital. Bitcoin Falls Under $110K: Profit-Taking or Start of a Slowdown? Bitcoin’s slip below $110K has sparked debate. Some analysts see it as healthy profit-taking after an extraordinary rally earlier in the year. Others warn it could be the start of a longer consolidation phase. What is clear is that institutional flows — from ETFs to corporate treasuries — remain cautious. When equities struggle, liquidity often dries up across all risk assets. That pattern is playing out again, and Bitcoin is showing that even the most established crypto isn’t immune. Retail Investors Turn to Smaller Caps for Growth The story is different for retail traders. While institutions scale back, smaller investors are not just looking to preserve wealth. They are searching for the next growth engine. With Bitcoin already priced above six figures, a 2× or 3× gain feels modest compared to the potential of younger projects. This search for outsized returns is pushing attention toward presales and mid-cap tokens — areas where the possibility of 30% to 200× growth still feels…

Bitcoin Retraces Below $110K – Magax Could Rally 32% Before 2025 Ends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:58
COM
COM$0,00395-%22,53
LOOK
LOOK$0,05066-%13,07
GAINS
GAINS$0,01816-%4,01
Memecoin
MEME$0,001362-%7,53
Nowchain
NOW$0,00265-%0,37
Crypto News
  • 29 September 2025
  • |
  • 22:00

As Bitcoin falls below $110K and the FTSE 100 wavers, retail investors look for growth. Magax presale projects 32% gains before 2025 ends, driven by Meme-to-Earn momentum.

Global Markets See Uneasy Momentum as FTSE 100 Dips

The FTSE 100 recently posted a choppy week, reflecting wider investor uncertainty across global markets. Rising interest rate expectations and energy sector weakness pressured equities. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin also began to pull back, falling below the $110,000 mark after weeks of strong momentum.

For many, this simultaneous dip in traditional indices and digital assets shows how deeply crypto is now tied to broader risk sentiment. Investors are no longer treating Bitcoin as an isolated hedge. Instead, it is moving with the tides of global capital.

Bitcoin Falls Under $110K: Profit-Taking or Start of a Slowdown?

Bitcoin’s slip below $110K has sparked debate. Some analysts see it as healthy profit-taking after an extraordinary rally earlier in the year. Others warn it could be the start of a longer consolidation phase.

What is clear is that institutional flows — from ETFs to corporate treasuries — remain cautious. When equities struggle, liquidity often dries up across all risk assets. That pattern is playing out again, and Bitcoin is showing that even the most established crypto isn’t immune.

Retail Investors Turn to Smaller Caps for Growth

The story is different for retail traders. While institutions scale back, smaller investors are not just looking to preserve wealth. They are searching for the next growth engine. With Bitcoin already priced above six figures, a 2× or 3× gain feels modest compared to the potential of younger projects.

This search for outsized returns is pushing attention toward presales and mid-cap tokens — areas where the possibility of 30% to 200× growth still feels achievable in a short timeframe.

Magax Presale Forecasts 32% Gains Before Year-End

One project gaining traction in this shifting landscape is MAGAX, currently in its Stage 2 presale. Analysts tracking early-stage tokens have suggested Magax could climb 32% before 2025 ends, driven by steady demand and growing visibility.

Unlike many meme tokens that rely on sudden viral moments, Magax is built around a Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI. This system rewards users for generating and sharing memes, turning everyday participation into a direct growth driver. It is a way to keep momentum alive even when broader markets pause.

Why Magax Is Gaining Buzz in a Flat Market

Several factors explain why Magax continues to attract retail interest despite Bitcoin’s retracement:

  • Community-driven adoption keeps inflows resilient, regardless of institutional mood.
  • Presale pricing allows small investors to enter at a fraction of expected listing values.
  • Forecast ROI gives traders a tangible target, with the near-term 32% projection offering confidence.

Together, these elements set Magax apart from projects that depend solely on speculative pumps. It offers structure with hype, and mechanics with culture — a combination many meme coins have failed to deliver.

FTSE 100 and Bitcoin Show Stability, Magax Offers Growth

The FTSE 100 and Bitcoin are proving their role as anchors. Both continue to attract serious money, but they are unlikely to deliver dramatic multiples in the short term. Stability is their strength, not breakneck speed.

Magax plays a different role. It is designed for momentum, community energy, and sharp growth potential. For retail investors, that makes it not just a speculative bet but a complement to a portfolio already exposed to slower, safer assets.

Investors are Showing Inclination Towards MAGAX in 2025

The connection between the FTSE 100, Bitcoin, and new presales like Magax highlights a broader truth: investors are spreading strategies. Institutions are drawn to stability, while retail investors still want asymmetric upside.

With Bitcoin retracing below $110K, the spotlight has shifted. And with forecasts of 32% gains before 2025 ends, Magax is showing that the search for momentum is alive and well. For traders ready to balance caution with boldness, Magax’s presale could be the opportunity that defines this market cycle.

Join the momentum, Join the MAGAX presale Stage 2.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ftse-100-news-bitcoin-retraces-below-110k-magax-could-rally-32-before-2025-ends/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,00395-%22,53
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%6,39
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05881-%9,42
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.946,42
$103.946,42$103.946,42

-%1,70

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.510,71
$3.510,71$3.510,71

-%2,18

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,48
$161,48$161,48

-%3,15

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2557
$2,2557$2,2557

-%3,06

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16231
$0,16231$0,16231

-%2,78