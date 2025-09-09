Bitcoin Rises as El Salvador Increases Reserve and Analysts Predict $175.000

Bitcoin rises as El Salvador expands its crypto reserve, buying 28 BTC in one week.

Analysts predict BTC could reach $175,000, sparking debate in the crypto community.

BTC derivatives show growth with rising trading volume and stable leverage positions.

Bitcoin continues to attract global attention as countries and investors show interest in its long-term potential. Recent developments highlight efforts to adopt cryptocurrencies, with some nations expanding their holdings. Analysts closely monitor market trends and price projections, keeping the cryptocurrency community informed and engaged.

Currently, BTC is trading at $111,976, with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.79 billion and a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has gained 0.74%, indicating cautious optimism in the market as investors watch its next move.

Source: CoinMarketCap Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Reserve Grows Rapidly

Prominent crypto analyst Crypto Patel highlighted El Salvador’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation, noting it as a significant step toward strengthening the nation’s crypto treasury. “The country’s strategy demonstrates a clear vision for long-term BTC adoption,” Patel said.

The government purchased another 21 BTC on the 4th anniversary of the country’s BTC law, just one day after purchasing 7 BTC earlier in the week. That’s 28 BTC purchased in seven days, demonstrating President Bukele’s sustained interest in creating a national BTC reserve.

Source: X Source: X

Bitcoin Prediction Stirs Crypto Market Debate

Meanwhile, another crypto analyst, EGRAG CRYPTO, shared a chart projecting BTC to reach $175,000, sparking debate among crypto investors. The analyst challenged their followers to examine the chart and share their opinion regarding the calculation of that lofty target.

Source: X Source: X

As BTC remains on an upward trajectory, El Salvador’s continuous accumulation, complemented by market speculation and analyst projections, means BTC continues drawing headlines in the following weeks.

Also Read | Bitcoin Struggles at $110K: Will Bulls Push Toward $125K?

Bitcoin Derivatives See Steady Growth

Bitcoin derivatives trading activity is on the upswing, with trading volume increasing 23.68% to $48.71 billion and open interest rising 1.84% to $80.56 billion. The steady increase reflects heightened trading activity, and larger flows are sustaining the current market trend.

Source: Coinglass Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted ratio stands at 0.0099% and signifies a well-balanced leverage situation. It shows that increasing contracts are being initiated, yet total risk exposure remains moderate. The OI Weighted stability indicates investors are cautious while maintaining positions.

Source: Coinglass Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Bitcoin’s Falling Wedge Signals Upcoming Price Explosion Beyond $118,000