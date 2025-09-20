Bitcoin sharks scoop 143K BTC as investors eye a meme-to-earn presale token racing through Stage 2 with 166× ROI buzz.Bitcoin sharks scoop 143K BTC as investors eye a meme-to-earn presale token racing through Stage 2 with 166× ROI buzz.

Bitcoin Sharks Accumulate 143K BTC While Meme-to-Earn Presale Token Surges Toward 166× ROI

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 02:55
bitcoin29 main

Bitcoin’s $117K Rally: Is It Driven by Insiders?

Investors are pretty excited now that Bitcoin (BTC) finally sees renewed interest. Sharks have eaten up 143,654 BTC all in one day, bringing questions about whether there’s any inside information. This comes as the Fed policy shift is expected to increase BTC’s value.

Meanwhile, crypto whales are excited for a new meme-to-earn token, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), which is still in its early presale stages. With the unique utility and quick presale speed, analysts are looking forward to a high ROI by its listing.

Bitcoin Sharks Scoop Up 143K BTC in One Day

MAGAX1354135 1

On September 16, 2025, accounts holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, famously known as sharks, carried out their biggest single-day accumulation since 2021. Based on the on-chain data, they added 143,654 BTC in about 24 hours, raising their collective holdings to a record 3.71 million BTC. 

This frenzy happened as Bitcoin hovered near $116,800, and it caught the market off-guard. Analysts are calling this the most aggressive daily shark buy-in they’ve seen in years. They believe that sharks are front-running what they expect to be a major liquidity wave. 

But behind this major shark accumulation is a monetary shift. Traders are pricing a 96% chance of a Fed rate cut this week, with two more expected by year’s end. Lower rates are flooding the system with cheaper money, and this is a setup that historically sends capital rushing into risk assets like crypto.

As of press time, BTC has climbed to $117,233.61, marking a 1.23% increase in the past 24 hours since the sharks pounced.

Moonshot MAGAX Blasts Past 80% of Stage 2 Presale 

While sharks stalk Bitcoin, a very different kind of beast is rising in the presale space: Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). After selling out Stage 1 in record time, MAGAX has now raised $92,666 out of $115,647 in Stage 2, meaning it’s almost over 80% complete. Tokens are currently priced at $0.000293, with Stage 3 set to increase to $0.000318. This is part of a structured climb that will peak at $0.0150 by Stage 50.

Analysts say this design creates a built-in value ladder for early buyers. MAGAX is engineered so that presale participants can capture an upside way before the listings begin. With the listing expected in 2026, early adopters are expecting a massive ROI of up to 166x, well before the token hits exchanges.

MAGAX1354135 2

Analysts See Meme-to-Earn Utility Driving MAGAX

Unlike most meme coins that rely on hype alone, MAGAX is built on real utility. Its Loomint AI system detects viral memes in real-time across social media, rewarding both creators and early amplifiers automatically with MAGAX tokens via smart contracts.

Beyond automated rewards, holders can stake MAGAX for passive yield up to 12% APY, vote on governance proposals, earn referral and booster bonuses, and unlock early access to beta features and contests.

Most importantly, MAGAX has deflationary mechanics, where it burns or locks tokens during certain functions to keep supply scarce and value rising over time. This makes the 166x ROI more feasible for early investors.

Get In Before MAGAX Stage 2 Presale Closes 

Stage 2 is closing fast, and once it’s over, investors can’t buy MAGAX at the lowest price ever. 

Early buyers at $0.000293 stand to multiply their holdings long before the token even lists. With sharks accumulating BTC ahead of a policy change, savvy retail investors are quietly accumulating MAGAX, the first AI-powered meme-to-earn token, at its lowest price.

Don’t wait on the sidelines—secure your MAGAX tokens today before Stage 2 closes and prices move higher. Act now and be part of the next crypto wave.

