TLDR Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low, indicating growing market exhaustion. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, signaling potential cycle peaks. The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) at 1.01 suggests renewed downside pressure for Bitcoin. The [...] The post Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low, indicating growing market exhaustion. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, signaling potential cycle peaks. The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) at 1.01 suggests renewed downside pressure for Bitcoin. The [...] The post Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 22:56
Bitcoin
BTC$109,908.15-0.03%
1
1$0.009604+0.39%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin has fallen to a four-week low, indicating growing market exhaustion.
  • Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, signaling potential cycle peaks.
  • The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle.
  • The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) at 1.01 suggests renewed downside pressure for Bitcoin.
  • The Short-Term Holder Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) approaching zero raises the risk of liquidations.

Bitcoin has dropped to a four-week low, signaling growing exhaustion in the market. Long-term holders have realized significant profits, and recent on-chain data points to further market cooling. As the cryptocurrency faces increasing uncertainty, analysts suggest Bitcoin might be on track for a deeper correction.

Bitcoin’s Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs

According to Glassnode, long-term Bitcoin holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit. This marks a peak in profit-taking similar to previous market cycle tops. The realized profit/loss ratio has exceeded 90% of coins moved three times during this cycle, further indicating a potential market top.

Analysts suggest that these levels of profit-taking often precede cooling phases in the market. Historically, such peaks have signaled significant corrections. Glassnode’s report highlights that the market has recently stepped away from the third such extreme, signaling potential downside pressure.

The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) also signals market stress. As Bitcoin holders begin selling at a loss, the market faces renewed downside pressure. The SOPR is currently at 1.01, indicating a potential turning point for the asset.

In bull markets, SOPR dips below 1, signaling the exhaustion of sellers and a possible rebound. However, in bear markets, rejections at or above 1 usually lead to further declines. This trend is concerning for Bitcoin’s short-term outlook.

NUPL Near Zero Signals Potential Bitcoin Liquidations

The Short-Term Holder Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) is nearing zero, raising the risk of liquidations. Newer Bitcoin holders may quickly cut their losses, adding further pressure to the market. Glassnode analysts note that unless institutional demand increases, Bitcoin’s risk of deeper cooling remains high.

Despite these warning signs, some remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. 10x Research’s Markus Thielen noted that the price could face more stop-loss selling.

The post Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Profit-Taking Reaches Cycle Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0051-9.09%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010306-8.94%
Sidekick
K$0.1242+0.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01688+8.90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana