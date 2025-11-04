Bitcoin Slides Below $108K, Crypto Stocks Sink as ‘Uptober’ Disappoints, But One Presale is Defying the Bloodbath: Digitap ($TAP)

Bitcoin’s rally hit a wall last week, with the world’s biggest cryptocurrency sliding under $108,000 and giving back nearly 8% of its October gains in just a few days. The drop pulled crypto-related stocks down and dampened the upbeat “Uptober” narrative traders had been hoping for.

But while most of the market is struggling to find direction, the PayFi project Digitap ($TAP) is moving against the tide, posting double-digit growth even as broader sentiment cools.

Bitcoin and Altcoins Drop as Uptober Disappoints

The sell-off began midweek after a sharp downturn in global risk sentiment, triggered by stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data and renewed uncertainty over next month’s Fed decision.

Bitcoin briefly fell to $107,480 on Friday (its lowest level since late August) while Ethereum slipped 5.6% to trade near $2,950.

Crypto equities mirrored the decline. Shares of Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) fell 7% and 6%, respectively, extending the month’s underperformance. Analysts say traders are de-risking after a strong summer rally, rotating out of high-beta assets as volatility ticks higher.

Volatility Rises While Investors Seek Early Opportunities

The broader market correction has pushed total crypto capitalization back below $4 trillion, down roughly 6% from last week’s highs. Altcoins have taken the brunt of the move, with SOL and AVAX both losing over 10% in the past seven days.

Analysts see this pullback as a healthy pause after months of relentless buying. Bitcoin futures open interest is down 12%, which suggests traders are closing leveraged positions rather than betting against the market. Risk appetite has clearly cooled as investors wait for stronger economic signals.

In the meantime, capital is shifting toward early-stage opportunities, especially crypto presales that avoid the sharp daily price swings. This shift has renewed interest in Digitap, a fintech-backed platform that blends traditional financial tools with crypto functionality.

Real Product, Real Demand: Why Digitap Defies Market Trends

Digitap’s $TAP token is on a strong upward trend. The price hit $0.0268, which is 114% higher than where it started at $0.0125. The project has brought in over $1.34 million so far, selling almost 90 million tokens. But there’s more to Digitap than just good numbers.

The company is creating what it calls an “omni-bank,” one app where people can handle regular money and crypto together. Users get wallets for different currencies, can swap crypto for cash instantly, get a Visa debit card that works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and send money across borders cheaply. This setup works well for freelancers, remote workers, and people in developing countries who still remain unbanked.

Digitap also runs a buyback program. They take some of their earnings to buy $TAP tokens and destroy them forever, cutting down the total supply as more users join the platform.

With the ecosystem live and product-ready ahead of some listing peers, Digitap is positioning $TAP as the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking early access to next-wave fintech crypto infrastructure.

Utility Tokens and Fintech Plays Could Lead the Rebound

Market watchers expect uncertainty to stick around in the coming weeks. Bitcoin is hovering near key support levels as traders react to growing economic pressures. This means volatility will likely stay high through November. Still, this pullback is opening up strong entry points in smaller projects that focus on real-world utility instead of speculation. These kinds of ventures can offer significant upside when solid fundamentals meet the right market conditions.

Digitap is a good example. Its focus on cross-border payments, mobile-first finance, and financial inclusion gives it a solid, practical base, something many speculative tokens lack. If adoption keeps growing at its current pace, $TAP could become one of the best altcoins to watch in 2025.

Is $TAP the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

October was expected to be crypto’s golden month, but “Uptober” ended up falling short. Bitcoin dropped below $108K, followed by major altcoins remaining stuck in sideways trading. Yet, the smaller project $TAP has continued to move forward quietly, which hints that real utility could outweigh hype in the next phase of the market.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

