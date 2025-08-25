Bitcoin’s brief post-Jackson Hole rally collapsed after a major wallet offloaded 24,000 BTC, triggering a $500 million liquidation cascade. Meanwhile, ether outperformed as institutional flows rotated into ETH. Bitcoin Loses Ground to Ethereum After Jackson Hole Shock The momentum generated on bitcoin’s spot price movement stalled sharply over the weekend after a legacy holder reportedly […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-slides-on-2-7-billion-whale-sell-off-as-eth-rotation-gains-steam/