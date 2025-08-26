Bitcoin slips below $110,000 as analysts warn of ‘brittle’ market structure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 12:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.407-5.75%
Solana
SOL$187.74-7.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,012.07-1.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005507-9.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017503-13.90%
  • The crypto bull run is fraying as Bitcoin slips below $110,000.
  • A massive whale sale triggered over 500 million in liquidations.
  • A huge divergence: Retail is selling while institutions are buying.

The crypto bull run is fraying at the edges, its momentum faltering in the face of a profound and unsettling contradiction.

On the surface, the market is a picture of fragility and fear, with thinning liquidity, massive liquidations, and a Bitcoin price struggling to hold the line.

But beneath this chaotic veneer, a different story is unfolding: one of quiet, colossal, and strategic accumulation by the world’s financial titans.

The immediate pain is undeniable. Bitcoin is trading just below $110,000 after another failed attempt to bounce, marking a roughly 7% decline since its euphoric peak after Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech.

Ethereum, which briefly tasted the air near 4,900, has been sharply rejected and is now battling to hold $4,300, showing clear signs of exhaustion after weeks of outperformance.

This weakness cascaded through the altcoin market on Monday, with ETH, SOL, DOGE, and others sliding 6-8%, triggering a brutal 700 million liquidation event that overwhelmingly punished long positions.

A structure of glass: the anatomy of a collapse

For many market observers, this is a textbook case of a rally running on fumes. The analytics firm Glassnode, in its latest Market Pulse, paints a grim picture of the cycle slipping from euphoria into fragility.

They point to fading spot momentum, a stunning 1 billion swing to outflows in ETFs, and realized profits collapsing back to breakeven.

This structural weakness was laid bare in a brutal weekend crash, the anatomy of which was traced by QCP Capital.

They revealed that the collapse was initiated by a single early holder unloading a massive 24,000 BTC into dangerously thin liquidity.

The sale cascaded through the market, triggering $500 million in liquidations and exposing, as QCP noted, just how brittle the system has become.

The quiet accumulators: a different breed of buyer

But this is only half the story. The Singapore-based market maker Enflux argues that a myopic focus on the retail washout misses the bigger picture. Not all flows, they contend, are created equal.

While leveraged retail traders were being blown out, a different kind of player was making its move.

Enflux points to a staggering $2.55 billion ETH stake routed through a single contract and the UAE royal family’s 700 million BTC exposure via Citadel Mining.

These are not speculative punts; they are the deliberate, programmatic footprints of sovereign and institutional allocators. In their analysis, these giants are intentionally “using volatility to scale into size.”

This is the great divergence: a market where the short-term conviction of the crowd is shattered, while the long-horizon conviction of the “smart money” is quietly being deployed.

A bleak September looms?

The problem, however, is that this long-term institutional buying does little to solve the immediate crisis of liquidity on the Bitcoin blockchain itself.

With transaction fees collapsing toward decade lows and blocks clearing with little congestion, the network is running quiet.

This is a critical issue for miners, who are already squeezed by the halving, and it leaves the broader market exposed and bracing for what comes next.

As September—historically Bitcoin’s weakest month—approaches, the market is on a knife’s edge.

The battle between the fragile, fleeing retail trader and the patient, accumulating giant will determine whether the next move is a painful consolidation or a much deeper, darker drawdown.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/bitcoin-slips-below-110000-as-analysts-warn-of-brittle-market-structure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Crypto markets have resumed their correction with a massive liquidation event today, wiping out billions of dollars.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/26 13:08
Share
Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, venture capitalist Tim Draper, founding partner of Draper Associates, explained that competition from alternative cryptocurrencies ultimately benefits Bitcoin. Draper highlighted that despite the growing number of digital assets, Bitcoin’s dominance continues to expand. “Competition is good for the world, but as a percentage of all cryptocurrencies, […]
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001796-0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 11:48
Share
Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

Cardano may be gearing up for a trend reversal, fueled by Coinbase’s latest move to launch wrapped ADA on the Ethereum layer 2 network Base.  On June 24, the crypto exchange announced the launch of cbADA, a wrapped version of…
Movement
MOVE$0.1207-4.20%
MAY
MAY$0.04398-6.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.525-4.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 18:12
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

Mantle: Active users flee, but THIS group refuses to fold

Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence will develop cryptocurrency business and launch Bitcoin cloud mining