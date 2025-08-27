Bitcoin slips to 7-week low near $111K – Is this the ultimate ‘buy the dip’ moment?

Bitcoin is back on every trader’s radar after slipping to its lowest level in seven weeks, hovering near the $111K handle. The move caps a sharp pullback from early-August highs and lands right as macro tensions spike over the Federal Reserve’s independence. It’s the perfect cocktail for a high-volatility week: price weakness, political shock, and a fresh debate over whether this is a buy-the-dip setup or a sign that momentum is fading.

Recent prints show BTC bouncing around the $111K area after tagging a seven-week low, with several desks noting Sunday’s flush and a modest recovery into today.

The dip in context

Price first: Bitcoin slips to 7-week low, unwinding more than 10% from mid-August peaks above $124K before stabilizing near $111K. On Sunday, a single large sell event (24,000 BTC) helped trigger a flash cascade in perpetuals, accelerating the move lower. That liquidation cocktail left spot buyers cautious and leverage lighter conditions that often precede calmer ranges or sharp mean-reversions.

Macro next: the backdrop turned noisier after President Donald Trump moved to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move without modern precedent that immediately refocused markets on central bank independence and policy uncertainty. Even if the matter winds up in court, the signal is clear: macro risk is headline-driven again, and crypto, especially Bitcoin, tends to amplify those swings.

Is dip-buying still alive?

One reason dip-buyers aren’t writing off this pullback: spot BTC ETF flows. After a short outflow streak, providers recorded roughly $250M of net inflows over the last couple of sessions, hardly a euphoric rush, but enough to suggest institutions are still allocating on weakness. Historically, positive net flow days during corrections have coincided with local bases or mid-trend consolidations rather than trend breaks.

Sentiment is split. Long-time bulls see a classic BTC dip opportunity backed by structural demand (ETFs, corporate treasuries, sovereign funds). Skeptics argue the market is still digesting the summer run-up and that macro shocks tend to take multiple sessions to fully price in. Both can be true: an indecisive tape with a supportive undercurrent from passive inflows.

Altcoins counterpunch

While Bitcoin wobbled, Ethereum (ETH) punched higher-up ~4% intraday at one point, reclaiming attention with prints near $4,900-$4,955. That relative strength keeps the “rotation to quality alts” narrative alive and often helps calm broader risk. Traders also flagged steady bids in names like Avalanche and selective strength in large-cap DeFi.

If ETH can hold gains while BTC stabilizes, the path of least resistance is a grind higher for high-liquidity alts, with Solana and Dogecoin historically tracking beta once fear cools. Keep an eye on ETH/BTC: sustained ETH outperformance there typically coincides with money rotating out of the risk curve.

Key levels & market outlook

From a purely technical lens:

Support: The $110K zone is a psychological and technical shelf. Lose it cleanly, and the next magnet becomes the mid-$100Ks, where prior consolidation sits.

The $110K zone is a psychological and technical shelf. Lose it cleanly, and the next magnet becomes the mid-$100Ks, where prior consolidation sits. Trend gauges: The 200-day moving average (daily close basis) sits below spot after months of uptrend; first tests often produce bounces, second tests decide trend.

The 200-day moving average (daily close basis) sits below spot after months of uptrend; first tests often produce bounces, second tests decide trend. Resistance: On the way up, $117K-$120K is the first heavy band (breakdown origin + recent failed retests). Acceptance above there opens the door back toward August’s highs.

The base case over the next sessions: a choppy stabilization phase while the market digests the Fed governance headlines and ETF flows. A decisive break below $110K would argue for patience. A daily close back above $117K would validate the idea that the sell-off was a positioning reset rather than a top.

Buy the dip or bail?

Bull case: Structural demand from spot ETFs continues even into weakness; macro uncertainty can paradoxically support the “digital gold” narrative; leverage is cleaner post-flush; Ethereum strength suggests risk appetite isn’t broken.

Bear case: Political interference risk around the Fed could elevate volatility for longer; weekend whale selling showed how fragile depth can be; momentum indicators rolled over, and failed bounces near $117K would embolden sellers.

Quick strategy pods (not financial advice):

DCA : If you believe the multi-quarter trend is intact, scaling in on red days reduces timing risk.

If you believe the multi-quarter trend is intact, scaling in on red days reduces timing risk. Tactical entries: Wait for either (a) a sweep and recovery of $110K (failed breakdown), or (b) a reclaim of $117K (trend-resumption signal).

Wait for either (a) a sweep and recovery of $110K (failed breakdown), or (b) a reclaim of $117K (trend-resumption signal). Risk management: Keep position sizes sane around macro headline risk; define invalidation levels before you click.

Conclusion

Bitcoin slips to a 7-week low just as macro politics storm the stage, a coincidence the market can’t ignore. Yet the presence of steady BTC ETF inflows and ETH’s ~4% pop hints that risk appetite isn’t gone, just bruised. In crypto, today’s fear often seeds tomorrow’s rally. The real question is whether you view Bitcoin $111K as a gift or a warning.

Your move: Is this BTC’s bounce-back moment, or a breakdown in disguise? HODL or buy? Tell us your plan.

₿ Bitcoin Price Analysis Current Price $110,598 7-Week High $123,323 7-Week Low $108,768 Period: July 27 – August 27, 2025 (Daily Closes)

Support Level: 7-week intraday low from Aug 26, 2025 Price Trend Support

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-slips-is-this-the-buy-the-dip-moment/