Bitcoin slips to 7-week low near $111K – Is this the ultimate ‘buy the dip’ moment?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+4.04%
Threshold
T$0.01626+3.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+2.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.8+1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088+0.64%

Bitcoin is back on every trader’s radar after slipping to its lowest level in seven weeks, hovering near the $111K handle. The move caps a sharp pullback from early-August highs and lands right as macro tensions spike over the Federal Reserve’s independence. It’s the perfect cocktail for a high-volatility week: price weakness, political shock, and a fresh debate over whether this is a buy-the-dip setup or a sign that momentum is fading. 

Recent prints show BTC bouncing around the $111K area after tagging a seven-week low, with several desks noting Sunday’s flush and a modest recovery into today.

The dip in context

Price first: Bitcoin slips to 7-week low, unwinding more than 10% from mid-August peaks above $124K before stabilizing near $111K. On Sunday, a single large sell event (24,000 BTC) helped trigger a flash cascade in perpetuals, accelerating the move lower. That liquidation cocktail left spot buyers cautious and leverage lighter conditions that often precede calmer ranges or sharp mean-reversions.

Macro next: the backdrop turned noisier after President Donald Trump moved to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move without modern precedent that immediately refocused markets on central bank independence and policy uncertainty. Even if the matter winds up in court, the signal is clear: macro risk is headline-driven again, and crypto, especially Bitcoin, tends to amplify those swings.

Is dip-buying still alive?

One reason dip-buyers aren’t writing off this pullback: spot BTC ETF flows. After a short outflow streak, providers recorded roughly $250M of net inflows over the last couple of sessions, hardly a euphoric rush, but enough to suggest institutions are still allocating on weakness. Historically, positive net flow days during corrections have coincided with local bases or mid-trend consolidations rather than trend breaks.

Sentiment is split. Long-time bulls see a classic BTC dip opportunity backed by structural demand (ETFs, corporate treasuries, sovereign funds). Skeptics argue the market is still digesting the summer run-up and that macro shocks tend to take multiple sessions to fully price in. Both can be true: an indecisive tape with a supportive undercurrent from passive inflows.

Altcoins counterpunch

While Bitcoin wobbled, Ethereum (ETH) punched higher-up ~4% intraday at one point, reclaiming attention with prints near $4,900-$4,955. That relative strength keeps the “rotation to quality alts” narrative alive and often helps calm broader risk. Traders also flagged steady bids in names like Avalanche and selective strength in large-cap DeFi.

If ETH can hold gains while BTC stabilizes, the path of least resistance is a grind higher for high-liquidity alts, with Solana and Dogecoin historically tracking beta once fear cools. Keep an eye on ETH/BTC: sustained ETH outperformance there typically coincides with money rotating out of the risk curve.

Key levels & market outlook

From a purely technical lens:

  • Support: The $110K zone is a psychological and technical shelf. Lose it cleanly, and the next magnet becomes the mid-$100Ks, where prior consolidation sits.
  • Trend gauges: The 200-day moving average (daily close basis) sits below spot after months of uptrend; first tests often produce bounces, second tests decide trend.
  • Resistance: On the way up, $117K-$120K is the first heavy band (breakdown origin + recent failed retests). Acceptance above there opens the door back toward August’s highs.

The base case over the next sessions: a choppy stabilization phase while the market digests the Fed governance headlines and ETF flows. A decisive break below $110K would argue for patience. A daily close back above $117K would validate the idea that the sell-off was a positioning reset rather than a top.

Buy the dip or bail?

Bull case: Structural demand from spot ETFs continues even into weakness; macro uncertainty can paradoxically support the “digital gold” narrative; leverage is cleaner post-flush; Ethereum strength suggests risk appetite isn’t broken.

Bear case: Political interference risk around the Fed could elevate volatility for longer; weekend whale selling showed how fragile depth can be; momentum indicators rolled over, and failed bounces near $117K would embolden sellers.

Quick strategy pods (not financial advice):

  • DCA: If you believe the multi-quarter trend is intact, scaling in on red days reduces timing risk.
  • Tactical entries: Wait for either (a) a sweep and recovery of $110K (failed breakdown), or (b) a reclaim of $117K (trend-resumption signal).
  • Risk management: Keep position sizes sane around macro headline risk; define invalidation levels before you click.

Conclusion

Bitcoin slips to a 7-week low just as macro politics storm the stage, a coincidence the market can’t ignore. Yet the presence of steady BTC ETF inflows and ETH’s ~4% pop hints that risk appetite isn’t gone, just bruised. In crypto, today’s fear often seeds tomorrow’s rally. The real question is whether you view Bitcoin $111K as a gift or a warning.

Your move: Is this BTC’s bounce-back moment, or a breakdown in disguise? HODL or buy? Tell us your plan.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Current Price
$110,598
7-Week High
$123,323
7-Week Low
$108,768

Period: July 27 – August 27, 2025 (Daily Closes)
Support Level: 7-week intraday low from Aug 26, 2025

Price

Trend

Support

// Wait for scripts to load before running
setTimeout(function() {
// Price data
const labels = [
“2025-07-27″,”2025-07-28″,”2025-07-29″,”2025-07-30″,”2025-07-31”,
“2025-08-01″,”2025-08-02″,”2025-08-03″,”2025-08-04″,”2025-08-05”,
“2025-08-06″,”2025-08-07″,”2025-08-08″,”2025-08-09″,”2025-08-10”,
“2025-08-11″,”2025-08-12″,”2025-08-13″,”2025-08-14″,”2025-08-15”,
“2025-08-16″,”2025-08-17″,”2025-08-18″,”2025-08-19″,”2025-08-20”,
“2025-08-21″,”2025-08-22″,”2025-08-23″,”2025-08-24″,”2025-08-25”,
“2025-08-26″,”2025-08-27”
];

const closes = [
119398.1,118053.9,117950.1,117840.4,115765.0,
113312.1,112547.7,114213.1,115055.3,114139.1,
115002.1,117480.5,116676.3,116471.6,119287.0,
118689.6,120146.2,123323.4,118314.2,117356.3,
117413.4,117405.4,116203.8,112880.3,114275.0,
112481.1,116928.9,115433.3,113483.2,110118.4,
111768.6,110598.0
];

// Calculate key metrics
const currentPrice = closes[closes.length – 1];
const weekHigh = Math.max(…closes);
const supportValue = 108768.3;

// Update header metrics
document.getElementById(‘currentPrice’).textContent = ‘$’ + Math.round(currentPrice).toLocaleString(‘en-US’);
document.getElementById(‘weekHigh’).textContent = ‘$’ + Math.round(weekHigh).toLocaleString(‘en-US’);
document.getElementById(‘weekLow’).textContent = ‘$’ + Math.round(supportValue).toLocaleString(‘en-US’);

// Linear regression for trendline
const n = closes.length;
const xs = closes.map((_, i) => i);
const sum = arr => arr.reduce((a,b)=>a+b,0);
const sumX = sum(xs);
const sumY = sum(closes);
const sumXY = sum(xs.map((x,i)=> x*closes[i]));
const sumXX = sum(xs.map(x=> x*x));
const slope = (n*sumXY – sumX*sumY) / (n*sumXX – sumX*sumX);
const intercept = (sumY – slope*sumX) / n;
const trend = xs.map(x => intercept + slope*x);

// Format date labels
const formatDate = (dateStr) => {
const date = new Date(dateStr + ‘T00:00:00’);
return date.toLocaleDateString(‘en-US’, { month: ‘short’, day: ‘numeric’ });
};

// Register annotation plugin – check if available
if (typeof ChartjsPluginAnnotation !== ‘undefined’) {
Chart.register(ChartjsPluginAnnotation);
} else if (window.ChartjsPluginAnnotation) {
Chart.register(window.ChartjsPluginAnnotation);
}

// Create gradient
const ctx = document.getElementById(“btc7wCanvas”).getContext(“2d”);
const gradient = ctx.createLinearGradient(0, 0, 0, 400);
gradient.addColorStop(0, ‘rgba(247, 147, 26, 0.4)’);
gradient.addColorStop(1, ‘rgba(247, 147, 26, 0.05)’);

// Build the enhanced chart
new Chart(ctx, {
type: “line”,
data: {
labels: labels.map(formatDate),
datasets: [
{
label: “BTC Price (USD)”,
data: closes,
borderColor: ‘#f7931a’,
backgroundColor: gradient,
borderWidth: 3,
pointRadius: 0,
pointHoverRadius: 8,
pointHoverBorderColor: ‘#ffffff’,
pointHoverBorderWidth: 3,
pointHoverBackgroundColor: ‘#f7931a’,
tension: 0.3,
fill: true
},
{
label: “Trend Line”,
data: trend,
borderColor: ‘#10b981’,
backgroundColor: ‘transparent’,
borderWidth: 2,
pointRadius: 0,
borderDash: [8, 4],
tension: 0
},
{
label: “Support Level”,
data: new Array(closes.length).fill(supportValue),
borderColor: ‘#ef4444’,
backgroundColor: ‘transparent’,
borderWidth: 2,
pointRadius: 0,
borderDash: [12, 8],
tension: 0
}
]
},
options: {
responsive: true,
maintainAspectRatio: false,
interaction: {
mode: “index”,
intersect: false,
axis: ‘x’
},
animation: {
duration: 1500,
easing: ‘easeInOutQuart’
},
plugins: {
legend: {
display: false // Using custom legend in footer
},
tooltip: {
backgroundColor: ‘rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9)’,
titleColor: ‘#ffffff’,
bodyColor: ‘#ffffff’,
borderColor: ‘rgba(247, 147, 26, 0.5)’,
borderWidth: 1,
cornerRadius: 8,
titleFont: { size: 14, weight: ‘bold’ },
bodyFont: { size: 13 },
displayColors: false,
callbacks: {
title: (tooltipItems) => {
const index = tooltipItems[0].dataIndex;
const date = new Date(labels[index] + ‘T00:00:00’);
return date.toLocaleDateString(‘en-US’, {
weekday: ‘short’,
month: ‘short’,
day: ‘numeric’,
year: ‘numeric’
});
},
label: (context) => {
if (context.datasetIndex === 0) {
const price = Math.round(context.raw).toLocaleString(‘en-US’);
const prevPrice = context.dataIndex > 0 ? closes[context.dataIndex – 1] : context.raw;
const change = context.raw – prevPrice;
const changePercent = ((change / prevPrice) * 100).toFixed(2);
const changeSymbol = change >= 0 ? ‘+’ : ”;
const changeColor = change >= 0 ? ‘🟢’ : ‘🔴’;

return [
`Price: ${price}`,
`${changeColor} ${changeSymbol}${Math.round(change).toLocaleString(‘en-US’)} (${changeSymbol}${changePercent}%)`
];
}
return null;
}
}
},
…(typeof ChartjsPluginAnnotation !== ‘undefined’ || window.ChartjsPluginAnnotation ? {
annotation: {
animations: {
numbers: { duration: 1000, easing: ‘easeInOutQuart’ }
},
annotations: {
support: {
type: “line”,
yMin: supportValue,
yMax: supportValue,
borderColor: ‘#ef4444’,
borderWidth: 2,
borderDash: [12, 8],
label: {
enabled: true,
content: `Support: ${Math.round(supportValue).toLocaleString(‘en-US’)}`,
position: “end”,
backgroundColor: ‘rgba(239, 68, 68, 0.9)’,
color: ‘#ffffff’,
font: { size: 11, weight: ‘bold’ },
padding: 8,
cornerRadius: 6,
xAdjust: -10,
yAdjust: -8
}
}
}
}
} : {})
},
scales: {
y: {
beginAtZero: false,
grid: {
color: ‘rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1)’,
drawBorder: false
},
ticks: {
color: ‘#a1a1aa’,
font: { size: 11 },
callback: (value) => “$” + Number(value).toLocaleString(“en-US”, {
maximumFractionDigits: 0,
minimumFractionDigits: 0
})
}
},
x: {
grid: {
color: ‘rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.05)’,
drawBorder: false
},
ticks: {
color: ‘#a1a1aa’,
font: { size: 11 },
maxRotation: 0,
autoSkip: true,
maxTicksLimit: 8
}
}
}
}
});

// Add responsive behavior
window.addEventListener(‘resize’, function() {
// Chart.js handles responsive resizing automatically
});

}, 1000); // Wait 1 second for scripts to load

@media (max-width: 768px) {
#btc-7w-enhanced {
padding: 16px !important;
margin: 0 !important;
border-radius: 8px !important;
}

#btc-7w-enhanced h2 {
font-size: 24px !important;
}

#btc-7w-enhanced > div:first-child > div:nth-child(2) {
flex-direction: column !important;
gap: 12px !important;
}

#btc-7w-enhanced > div:first-child > div:nth-child(2) > div {
padding: 8px 16px !important;
}

#btc-7w-enhanced canvas {
height: 300px !important;
}

#btc-7w-enhanced > div:last-child > div {
flex-direction: column !important;
gap: 12px !important;
text-align: center;
}
}

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-slips-is-this-the-buy-the-dip-moment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00056+6.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+2.91%
Vice
VICE$0.01297-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App