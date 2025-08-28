Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $81.246 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 27, Eastern Time) was US$81.246 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$50.8672 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.218 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.6524 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.814 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$3.0453 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.263 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.573 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.189 billion.