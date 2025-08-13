Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million on August 12th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $111 million, bringing its total net inflow to $58.036 billion. ARKB saw a net outflow of $23.8624 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.357 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of BTC spot ETFs stood at $155.016 billion, representing 6.48% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $54.671 billion.

