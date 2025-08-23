Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $23.1492 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflow.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 22, Eastern Time) was US$23.1492 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.7427 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.015 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$50.8842 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.719 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$199 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.059 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.229 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.80 billion.