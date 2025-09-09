Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $368 million yesterday, while none of the 12 ETFs saw a net outflow.

By: PANews
2025/09/09 12:09
PANews reported on September 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $368 million on September 8th, Eastern Time, with none of the 12 ETFs experiencing net outflows. Fidelity's FBTC ETF saw a net inflow of $157 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $11.934 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF saw a net inflow of $89.4675 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $2.101 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $145.414 billion, representing 6.52% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $54.856 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
