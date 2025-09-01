Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $441 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $248 million.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of US$441 million last week (August 25 to August 29, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$248 million. The total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.31 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of US$78.59 million. The total net inflow of ARKB in history has reached US$2.09 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a weekly net outflow of US$15.3 million. The total net outflow of GBTC in history has now reached US$23.94 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.95 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.24 billion.