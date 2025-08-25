Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $1.17 billion last week, with BlackRock's IBIT ETF leading the way with a net outflow of $615 million.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$1.17 billion last week (August 18 to August 22, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was VanEck ETF HODL, with a weekly net inflow of US$26.41 million. The current historical net inflow of HODL is US$1.19 billion; followed by Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC, with a weekly net inflow of US$13.49 million. The current historical net inflow of EZBC is US$295 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net outflow of US$615 million, the second highest in history. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached US$58.06 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net outflow of US$235 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$11.72 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.23 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.80 billion.