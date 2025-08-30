Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $127 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after four days of net inflows.

By: PANews
2025/08/30 11:57
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-8.45%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783--%
ARK
ARK$0.443+0.29%

PANews reported on August 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 29, Eastern Time) was US$127 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$24.626 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.307 billion.

The second is WisdomTree ETF BTCW, with a single-day net inflow of US$2.2973 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTCW has reached US$42.9367 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$72.0653 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.093 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.951 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.241 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.371-0.81%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.13989-23.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10383-2.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00429-0.92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003342+20.34%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001026+1.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Share
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
Blum
BLUM$0.03372-12.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.03-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:07
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop

Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million are transferring ETH via TornadoCash