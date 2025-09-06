Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $160 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow

PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$160 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$63.206 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.741 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6455 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.211 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.045 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.487 billion.