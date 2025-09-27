Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $418 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$418 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$300 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.924 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$37.2546 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.819 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.563 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.59%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.815 billion.