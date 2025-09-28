Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $903 million this week, ending a four-week streak of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$903 million during this week's trading days (September 22 to September 26, US Eastern Time), with only Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT achieving net inflows.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow this week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$174 million. The total net inflow in IBIT's history has reached US$60.82 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow this week was Fidelity's ETF FBTC, with a net outflow of US$738 million. FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.92 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net outflow of US$123 million. ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.1 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.56 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.59%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.81 billion.