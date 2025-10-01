Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $430 million yesterday, with no net outflow among the twelve ETFs.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 30, Eastern Time) was US$430 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$199 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.971 billion.

The second is the ETF ARKB of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a net inflow of US$106 million in a single day. Currently, the total net inflow of ARKB in history has reached US$2.271 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.771 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.767 billion.