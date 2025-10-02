Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time) was US$676 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$405 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$61.377 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$179 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.456 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$155.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.66%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$58.443 billion.