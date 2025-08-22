Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC), with a net inflow of $4.9657 million, bringing the total net inflow to $1.716 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC), with a net inflow of $3.2497 million, bringing the total net inflow to $281 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF (IBIT), with a net outflow of $127 million, bringing the total net inflow to $58.258 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.481 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.823 billion.