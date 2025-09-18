Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $51.2824 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after seven days of net inflow.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 17, Eastern Time) was US$51.2824 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$150 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.399 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$22.5353 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.837 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$116 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.564 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.453 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.332 billion.