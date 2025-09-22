Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $887 million last week

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $887 million from September 15th to 19th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive week of net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $867 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.64 billion; Grayscale BTC saw a net inflow of $39.59 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.85 billion. Regarding net outflows, Grayscale GBTC saw an outflow of $86.14 million, bringing its total net outflow to $24.08 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $152.31 billion, representing 6.63% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, with cumulative net inflows of $57.72 billion.