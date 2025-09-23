Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $363 million in outflows on Sept. 22.

These ETFs, launched in the US in 2024, directly hold Bitcoin to track its price.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $363 million in outflows today, with no inflows across any of the 12 approved funds. The outflows affect regulated investment vehicles launched in the U.S. in 2024 that hold actual Bitcoin to mirror its real-time price.

The withdrawal marks a notable shift for the ETF category, which has drawn over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission first approved the products in January 2024.

Assets under management for Bitcoin spot ETFs surpassed $110 billion in 2025, outpacing some traditional ETF categories and rivaling gold ETFs in returns, according to industry reports.

The funds have experienced fluctuating flows throughout 2025, with periods reaching $25 billion in weekly volume during market highs contrasted by outflows amid economic uncertainty and institutional repositioning.

Outflows often correlate with Bitcoin price volatility, with investors pulling funds when the digital currency dips below key support levels. Similar patterns emerged in early 2024 during initial ETF conversions from legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC.

The 12 SEC-approved funds are managed by firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, representing the primary institutional gateway for Bitcoin investment in traditional financial markets.