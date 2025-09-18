Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 20:40
1
1$0.014643+1,364.30%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05862+0.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01542-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0886+1.16%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.213+2.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002036-2.39%

BitcoinWorld

Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields

The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a recent announcement from DeFi Technologies marks a significant stride in bridging traditional finance with the innovative realm of cryptocurrency. The listing of a Bitcoin staking ETP on the prestigious London Stock Exchange is not just news; it’s a testament to the growing institutional acceptance and accessibility of crypto investments.

What is a Bitcoin Staking ETP and Why Does it Matter?

For many, the terms ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘staking’ might sound complex, but an Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) simplifies access to these digital opportunities. An ETP is a type of security that tracks an underlying asset, index, or financial instrument. In this case, it tracks Bitcoin.

What makes this particular offering exciting is the ‘staking’ component. Staking involves locking up cryptocurrencies to support the operations of a blockchain network. In return, participants earn rewards, similar to earning interest in a traditional bank account. This innovative Bitcoin staking ETP allows investors to potentially earn a yield from their Bitcoin holdings without directly managing the complexities of staking themselves.

How Does This Bitcoin Staking ETP Work? Unpacking Valour’s 1VBS

DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valour, has introduced the 1VBS ticker on the LSE. This product is designed with investor security and accessibility at its core. Each unit of the ETP is backed one-to-one by physical Bitcoin.

This physical Bitcoin is not just stored anywhere; it resides in an institutional-grade cold wallet provided by Copper, ensuring a high level of security against potential cyber threats. Furthermore, the ETP offers an attractive annual staking yield of 1.4%, providing a passive income stream for investors holding the product.

Unlocking Opportunities: The Benefits of Valour’s Bitcoin Staking ETP

Investing in this new Bitcoin staking ETP presents several compelling advantages for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike:

  • Regulated Access: Listing on the London Stock Exchange provides a familiar, regulated framework for investors, potentially easing concerns about the nascent crypto market.
  • Passive Income: The 1.4% annual staking yield offers a unique way to generate returns on Bitcoin holdings, beyond just price appreciation.
  • Enhanced Security: By utilizing institutional-grade cold storage solutions from providers like Copper, the ETP significantly mitigates the risks associated with self-custody of digital assets.
  • Simplicity and Accessibility: Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin and its staking rewards through a traditional brokerage account, bypassing the need to navigate complex crypto exchanges or set up personal wallets.
  • Diversification: For those looking to diversify their portfolio, this ETP offers a new avenue to participate in the growth of the digital economy with added yield potential.

What Should Investors Consider Before Diving into a Bitcoin Staking ETP?

While the opportunities are exciting, it’s crucial for investors to approach any investment with due diligence. The cryptocurrency market, while maturing, can still be volatile. Therefore, understanding market dynamics and one’s own risk tolerance is paramount.

Moreover, while the ETP simplifies access, it’s always wise to research the underlying asset, Bitcoin, and the specific mechanics of staking. This empowers investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals.

The launch of DeFi Technologies’ Bitcoin staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange is more than just a product listing; it’s a landmark event. It signifies a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized innovation, offering a regulated, secure, and yield-generating pathway into the world of Bitcoin. As institutional interest in digital assets continues to surge, products like 1VBS are paving the way for broader adoption and sophisticated investment strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What exactly is an ETP in the context of cryptocurrency?

An Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a type of security that tracks the price of an underlying asset, such as Bitcoin, and trades on traditional stock exchanges. It allows investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without directly owning or managing them.

How is the Bitcoin backing the ETP secured?

The physical Bitcoin backing this Bitcoin staking ETP is held in institutional-grade cold storage wallets provided by Copper. Cold storage refers to keeping cryptocurrencies offline, which significantly enhances security against cyberattacks.

What annual yield does this Bitcoin staking ETP offer?

The Valour Bitcoin staking ETP (1VBS) offers investors an annual staking yield of 1.4%. This yield is generated from the staking activities of the underlying Bitcoin holdings.

Is this Bitcoin staking ETP suitable for all types of investors?

While the ETP offers regulated and simplified access to Bitcoin and staking rewards, it’s important for investors to consider their individual risk tolerance. The cryptocurrency market can be volatile, and it’s advisable to conduct thorough due diligence before investing.

How can I invest in the Valour Bitcoin Staking ETP?

Since it’s listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 1VBS, investors can typically access this ETP through a traditional brokerage account, similar to how they would buy shares or other ETPs.

Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting developments in crypto investments! Follow us for more updates and in-depth analyses.

To learn more about the latest Bitcoin staking ETP trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption.

This post Bitcoin Staking ETP: DeFi Technologies’ Groundbreaking Launch on LSE Offers Exciting Yields first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+5.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+5.31%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01428+3.60%
Solana
SOL$247.97+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,361.54+0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Share

Trending News

More

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance